FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments 2024: When and where to watch, teams and more

Ten nations will hope to seal their Paris 2024 Olympic spots when they take part in the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments 2024 taking place from February 8 to 11, 2024.

The FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments - played on a round-robin basis with each featuring four teams - will be played in Antwerp, Belgium; Belem, Brazil; Sopron, Hungary; and a city to be confirmed in China.

Only France and the United States of America are guaranteed their spots as Olympic hosts and the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 champions respectively, however, both the nations will still play in the Qualifying Tournaments.

The top three countries in each group will qualify for next year's Games, except the tournaments featuring France and USA, where the two best other sides will book an Olympic spot.

Two highest-placed teams from Americas among Canada, Puerto Rico, Colombia and Venezuela will advance when the teams clash in the FIBA Women’s Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in November 2023.

FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments 2024 teams and groups

Groupings at the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments 2024. (PC: FIBA)

China, ranked two in the world behind USA, will play at home and will be joined by Olympic bronze medallists and world number seven France along with New Zealand and the second-placed team from an Americas qualifying tournament.

At Antwerp in Belgium, world number one USA, Senegal, hosts Belgium and Nigeria will lock horns with Belgium vs USA and Senegal vs Nigeria matches promising to keep fans on the edge of their seats on February 9.

Brazil, Germany, Serbia and Australia will play at Belem in Brazil with Australia vs Serbia and Germany vs Brazil, both being played on February 11, being having all the ingredients of humdingers.

Spain, Hungary, Japan and the top American qualifier will be in action at Sopron in Hungary. Spain vs Japan will be a contest to look out for as they clash on February 8.

The qualifying tournaments will be played between February 8 and 11.

The detailed schedule. (PC: FIBA)

When and where to watch FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments 2024

The live streaming of the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments will be on the official YouTube channel of the governing body. The social media accounts of FIBA will also carry live updates from the tournaments.

USA, ranked one in the world, have won the gold medal at the Olympics at every Games since Atlanta 1996 and are nine-time champions in all.