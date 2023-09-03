FIBA World Cup 2023 Final Group Stage Games (3rd September): Which teams won today?

The 2023 FIBA World Cup group stage wrapped up with eight games on Sunday in an exciting day of action. Let’s look at the results from the eight games on the last day of the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

There were some stunning upsets and thrilling finishes. The day’s headliner was Lithuania, which pulled off a stunning upset against Team USA. The World Cup favorite USA still moves on to the next round but is no longer perfect.

Canada pulled off a crazy 88-85 win against Spain to advance to the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the defending World Cup champions Spain are eliminated.

FIBA World Cup 2023: September 3 results

Complete list of results from the final group stage games at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Australia 100 - Georgia 84

Italy 73 - Puerto Rico 57

Montenegro 73 - Greece 69

Latvia 104 - Brazil 84

Germany 100 - Slovenia 71

Serbia 112 - Dominican Republic 79

Lithuania 110 - USA 104

Canada 88 - Spain 85

Canada knocks out the reigning champions

World Cup Spain Canada Basketball

Canada used a late surge to beat the defending World Cup champions Spain. They outscored the Spaniards 27-12 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.

Canada star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made clutch free throws down the stretch to close out the win. Spain’s Alex Abrines had a shot at the end to tie the game but could not get it to go.

It was a win-or-go-home game for both teams. Spain joins France as pre-tournament favorites to go out early. Canada survives with their NBA-loaded roster and moves on to the quarterfinals to play Luka Doncic and Slovenia.

Lithuania stuns Team USA to stay perfect

Team USA stormed back but could never get enough defensive stops to take the lead. Lithuania dominated the glass, outrebounding USA 43-27.

Both teams advance to the next round. USA will take on Italy while Lithuania will play Serbia.

Serbia dominates the Dominican Republic

Serbia put together their best performance of the tournament by eliminating Karl Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic in an elimination game. Towns had a big day with 25 points and seven rebounds, but it was not enough.

Serbia was led by NBA star Bogdan Bogdanovic. The shooter put up 20 points to lead the team to victory. They will face the undefeated Lithuania in the quarterfinals.

Germany stays perfect, downs Doncic and Slovenia

Doncic could not pull off the heroics and keep Slovenia perfect in the tournament. Germany proved too much for the Dallas Mavericks star.

Doncic had 23 points on an inefficient 9-of-22 shooting. Germany’s depth and balance were too much for Slovenia. Dennis Schroder outdueled Doncic with 24 points of his own on 8-of-11 shooting.

Both teams will move on to the quarterfinals. Germany will play Latvia, while Slovenia has a challenging task against Canada.

Latvia’s magical run continues as they send Brazil home

World Cup Brazil Latvia Basketball

Latvia pulled out a massive win in another elimination game on Sunday. The Latvians could not miss as they had a comfortable win against Brazil.

Latvia finished the day shooting 57.6 percent from the field and a stunning 16-of-33 from 3-point range. Brazil had no chance to keep up with the hot-shooting Latvians. Davis Bertans went 4-of-9 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points.

Montenegro beats Greece in final game

World Cup Greece Montenegro Basketball

Montenegro pulled out a close win to close out their World Cup campaign. Both teams were already eliminated from the knockout round.

NBA All-Star Nikola Vucevic led the way once again for Montenegro. The Chicago Bulls forward finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in the close win.

Italy beats down Puerto Rico to win the group

World Cup Italy Puerto Rico Basketball

Italy put together a stunning defensive performance to shut down Puerto Rico. With the victory, they advance as the group winners. Stefano Tonut and Giampaolo Ricci paced the Italians with 15 points each.

They face Team USA in the quarterfinals. Puerto Rico was eliminated with the loss.

Australia closes out with a big win vs. Georgia

World Cup Australia Georgia Basketball

The Boomers were eliminated going into the game. They wrapped up a slightly disappointing finish with a big win against Georgia.

Australia hoped for more with a squad loaded with NBA talent, including Josh Giddey. They still qualified for next summer’s Olympics as the top finishing team from the Oceania region.

