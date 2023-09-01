FIBA World Cup 2023 Second Round (September 1): Which teams won today

The second round of the FIBA World Cup 2023 started on September 1 and was filled with top-notch basketball action from some of the best teams in the world.

The matchups on Day 1 of the second round of the competition included:

Serbia vs. Italy

Germany vs. Georgia

USA vs. Montenegro

Spain vs. Latvia

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico

Slovenia vs. Australia

Lithuania vs. Greece

Canada vs. Brazil

The FIBA World Cup second-round results saw some interesting victories with a couple of close games.

FIBA World Cup 2023 Second Round results on September 1

Group I teams (Serbia, Dominican Republic, Italy and Puerto Rico)

teams (Serbia, Dominican Republic, Italy and Puerto Rico) Group J teams (USA, Lithuania, Montenegro and Greece)

teams (USA, Lithuania, Montenegro and Greece) Group K teams (Germany, Slovenia, Australia and Georgia)

teams (Germany, Slovenia, Australia and Georgia) Group L teams (Canada, Spain, Brazil and Latvia)

Here's a look at how each team fared in their respective matchups in the second round of the FIBA World Cup 2023.

1) Serbia vs. Italy

Italy won a close one against Serbia with a score of 78-76. The team shot 46.7%, including 52.4% from 3-point range. Simone Fontecchio's 30-point outing (11-of-15 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range) was pivotal in Italy securing the win.

Serbia on the other hand shot 60.0%, including 22.6% from 3-point range. Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic led the way with 18 points (4-of-16 shooting) and four assists. Ognjen Dobric followed closely with 15 points (3-of-10 shooting).

2) Germany vs. Georgia

Germany had a commanding showing against Georgia, winning by a score of 100-73. The Germans shot over 50.0%, including 57.1% from 3-point range. Dennis Schroder dropped 16 points (5-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc). Additionally, Maodo Lo put up 18 points (6-of-8 shooting, including a perfect shooting display from 3-point range).

Conversely, Georgia had a rough shooting display at 41.9%, including 26.9% from 3-point range. Alexander Mamukelashvili dropped 19 points (7-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-3 from 3-point range).

3) USA vs. Montenegro

USA continues to showcase its basketball dominance with an 85-73 win against Montenegro as the Americans shot 47.6%, including 26.3% from 3-point range. Anthony Edwards, who has been incredible in the FIBA World Cup, dazzled yet again with an electric outing of 17 points (7-of-16 shooting).

Montenegro, however, kept the matchup interesting as it shot 40.0%, including 25.0% from beyond the arc. Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic had an 18-point showing (8-of-19 shooting) with 16 rebounds.

4) Spain vs. Latvia

Spain came up short in a tightly-contested matchup against Latvia. Latvia secured a 74-69 victory as the team shot 44.1%, including 32.0% from beyond the arc. Oklahoma City Thunder marksman Davis Bertans contributed 16 points (4-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range).

Meanwhile, Spain had a subpar shooting display of 39.6%, including 33.3% from 3-point range. Willy Hernangomez had a decent outing of 14 points (4-of-6 shooting) with four rebounds.

5) Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico

In a FIBA World Cup game where the offense was clicking for both teams, Puerto Rico got the win over the Dominican Republic with a score of 102-97. Puerto Rico shot incredibly well in the matchup at 55.7% shooting, including 42.3% from 3-point range.

Tremont Waters showed out on the court as he dropped 37 points (11-of-22 shooting, including 7-of-13 from 3-point range).

Dominican Republic, at the other end, shot 46.6%, including 39.3% from 3-point range. Andres Feliz put up 22 points (7-of-8 shooting, including a perfect 4-of-4 shooting display from beyond the arc).

6) Slovenia vs. Australia

Slovenia continued its spotless record in the FIBA World Cup, securing a 91-80 victory over Australia. Once again, Luka Doncic led his team to the win, dropping 19 points (4-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range).

Australia shot 43.5%, including 33.3% from 3-point range, with Josh Giddey's 25 points leading all scorers. He shot 11-of-18 and added eight rebounds. Alongside Giddey, NBA veteran Patty Mills contributed 17 points (5-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range).

7) Lithuania vs. Greece

Lithuania handled its business against Greece, securing a 92-67 win. The team shot 62.3%, including 62.5% from 3-point range. Rokas Jokubaitis' 19 points (6-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range) and Ignas Brazdeikis' 18 points (perfect 7-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range) got the Lithuanians through.

As Greece has continued playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, it has been a challenge in the FIBA World Cup. The team struggled in shooting the ball at 35.9%, including 32.3% from 3-point range. Thomas Walkup led the team in scoring and dropped 21 points (8-of-20 shooting, including 5-10 from beyond the arc).

8) Canada vs. Brazil

Brazil managed to pull off an upset 69-65 win over Canada. Brazil shot the ball decently enough to secure the win as the team shot 39.7% but struggled from the 3-point range with 18.5%.

Meanwhile, despite Canada's NBA talent on the roster, the team struggled to shoot the ball effectively at 33.3%, including 26.7% from 3-point range. OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 23 points (8-of-18 shooting) weren't enough to deliver the win, as the Canadians' FIBA World Cup record is now at 3-1.

