FIBA World Cup 2023 Second Round (September 1): Which teams won today

By Jone Mallorca
Modified Sep 01, 2023 21:30 GMT
The second round of the FIBA World Cup 2023 started on September 1 and was filled with top-notch basketball action from some of the best teams in the world.

The matchups on Day 1 of the second round of the competition included:

  • Serbia vs. Italy
  • Germany vs. Georgia
  • USA vs. Montenegro
  • Spain vs. Latvia
  • Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico
  • Slovenia vs. Australia
  • Lithuania vs. Greece
  • Canada vs. Brazil

The FIBA World Cup second-round results saw some interesting victories with a couple of close games.

  • Group I teams (Serbia, Dominican Republic, Italy and Puerto Rico)
  • Group J teams (USA, Lithuania, Montenegro and Greece)
  • Group K teams (Germany, Slovenia, Australia and Georgia)
  • Group L teams (Canada, Spain, Brazil and Latvia)

Here's a look at how each team fared in their respective matchups in the second round of the FIBA World Cup 2023.

1) Serbia vs. Italy

Italy won a close one against Serbia with a score of 78-76. The team shot 46.7%, including 52.4% from 3-point range. Simone Fontecchio's 30-point outing (11-of-15 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range) was pivotal in Italy securing the win.

Serbia on the other hand shot 60.0%, including 22.6% from 3-point range. Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic led the way with 18 points (4-of-16 shooting) and four assists. Ognjen Dobric followed closely with 15 points (3-of-10 shooting).

2) Germany vs. Georgia

Germany had a commanding showing against Georgia, winning by a score of 100-73. The Germans shot over 50.0%, including 57.1% from 3-point range. Dennis Schroder dropped 16 points (5-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc). Additionally, Maodo Lo put up 18 points (6-of-8 shooting, including a perfect shooting display from 3-point range).

Conversely, Georgia had a rough shooting display at 41.9%, including 26.9% from 3-point range. Alexander Mamukelashvili dropped 19 points (7-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-3 from 3-point range).

3) USA vs. Montenegro

USA continues to showcase its basketball dominance with an 85-73 win against Montenegro as the Americans shot 47.6%, including 26.3% from 3-point range. Anthony Edwards, who has been incredible in the FIBA World Cup, dazzled yet again with an electric outing of 17 points (7-of-16 shooting).

Montenegro, however, kept the matchup interesting as it shot 40.0%, including 25.0% from beyond the arc. Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic had an 18-point showing (8-of-19 shooting) with 16 rebounds.

4) Spain vs. Latvia

Spain came up short in a tightly-contested matchup against Latvia. Latvia secured a 74-69 victory as the team shot 44.1%, including 32.0% from beyond the arc. Oklahoma City Thunder marksman Davis Bertans contributed 16 points (4-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range).

Meanwhile, Spain had a subpar shooting display of 39.6%, including 33.3% from 3-point range. Willy Hernangomez had a decent outing of 14 points (4-of-6 shooting) with four rebounds.

5) Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico

In a FIBA World Cup game where the offense was clicking for both teams, Puerto Rico got the win over the Dominican Republic with a score of 102-97. Puerto Rico shot incredibly well in the matchup at 55.7% shooting, including 42.3% from 3-point range.

Tremont Waters showed out on the court as he dropped 37 points (11-of-22 shooting, including 7-of-13 from 3-point range).

Dominican Republic, at the other end, shot 46.6%, including 39.3% from 3-point range. Andres Feliz put up 22 points (7-of-8 shooting, including a perfect 4-of-4 shooting display from beyond the arc).

6) Slovenia vs. Australia

Slovenia continued its spotless record in the FIBA World Cup, securing a 91-80 victory over Australia. Once again, Luka Doncic led his team to the win, dropping 19 points (4-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range).

Australia shot 43.5%, including 33.3% from 3-point range, with Josh Giddey's 25 points leading all scorers. He shot 11-of-18 and added eight rebounds. Alongside Giddey, NBA veteran Patty Mills contributed 17 points (5-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range).

7) Lithuania vs. Greece

Lithuania handled its business against Greece, securing a 92-67 win. The team shot 62.3%, including 62.5% from 3-point range. Rokas Jokubaitis' 19 points (6-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range) and Ignas Brazdeikis' 18 points (perfect 7-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range) got the Lithuanians through.

As Greece has continued playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, it has been a challenge in the FIBA World Cup. The team struggled in shooting the ball at 35.9%, including 32.3% from 3-point range. Thomas Walkup led the team in scoring and dropped 21 points (8-of-20 shooting, including 5-10 from beyond the arc).

8) Canada vs. Brazil

Brazil managed to pull off an upset 69-65 win over Canada. Brazil shot the ball decently enough to secure the win as the team shot 39.7% but struggled from the 3-point range with 18.5%.

Meanwhile, despite Canada's NBA talent on the roster, the team struggled to shoot the ball effectively at 33.3%, including 26.7% from 3-point range. OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 23 points (8-of-18 shooting) weren't enough to deliver the win, as the Canadians' FIBA World Cup record is now at 3-1.

