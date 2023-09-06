FIBA World Cup 2023 Semi Finals start date, schedule, where to watch, livestream details and more

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is down to four teams. USA vs. Germany and Serbia against Canada will determine the finalists of the said competition. After more than two weeks of non-stop basketball action, the winner of the tournament will emerge soon.

Team USA, with its array of stars, is the unquestioned crowd favorite. After a disappointing loss to Lithuania, the Americans clinched a semis slot by dismantling Italy 100-63 in their last game.

Germany, meanwhile, had to go through the eye of the needle to nail a semifinal berth. Die Mannschaft survived the gritty Latvians 81-79 to book a date with the mighty Americans.

On the other side of the bracket, Serbia stunned the previously daunting Lithuanians. The Serbians got hot just in time to earn a semis ticket. Svetislav Pesic’s team hit 33/60 shots for a sizzling 55% clip, including 40.9% from behind the arc.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Filip Petrusev, Stefan Jovic and Nikola Milutinov starred for the traditional basketball powerhouse. Even without Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, the team has proven that it is built to perform in crucial and tough situations.

Team Canada was the last team to join the 2023 FIBA World Cup semifinalists with a late win over Luka Doncic and the Slovenians. R.J. Barrett played his best game of the tournament just in time to give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander help to carry the team to a huge win.

The New York Knicks forward finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and an assist. “SGA” continued his blistering form with 31 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Luka Doncic’s ejection due to two technical fouls played a part in Canada’s win. The Canadians, however, deserve a ton of credit for arguably putting in their best performance from start to finish in the FIBA World Cup.

FIBA World Cup semifinals game details

Date: September 8, 2023

Venue: Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, Philippines)

Game: Serbia vs. Canada

Time: 4:45 AM ET / 4:45 PM PH Time

Game: USA vs. Germany

Time: 8:40 AM ET / 8:40 PM PH Time

Where to watch

FIBA’s official streaming site Courtside 1891 will air the game live. Subscription is needed to catch the action. ESPN2 and ESPN+ will also feature the same game.

Who are the favorites to enter the 2023 FIBA World Cup Finals

Serbia’s physical play, chemistry and big-game experience will be their advantages over the star-studded crew of Team Canada. The Serbians seem to relish playing underdogs.

Lithuania’s big win against Team USA made them the favorites to win over the Serbians. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Filip Petrusev and teammates proved that they were up to the task of beating a favored rival in the FIBA World Cup.

Canada’s lineup is mostly made of NBA players. Some may look at the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led team as the more talented squad overall. R.J. Barrett, Lu Dort, Dillon Brooks, Dwight Powell and Kelly Olynyk are the other names to watch out for.

Serbia, though, is a tried and tested squad who has been in big games. That may be just enough to carry them past the Canadians.

Meanwhile, Team USA will be heavily favored against Germany. The Americans responded in a big way following their shocking loss to Lithuania by overwhelming the Italians.

Germany and the USA already met in an exhibition match. Steve Kerr’s squad needed the heroics of Anthony Edwards and Austin Reaves to beat Dennis Schroder and crew.

This time, a finals slot is on the line. The USA, if they play according to what they’re capable of, could cruise to the 2023 FIBA World Cup championship round.