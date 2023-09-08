FIBA World Cup 2023 Semi-Finals: Updated odds, predictions, betting tips and more

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is down to two games as Team USA battles Germany while Canada takes on Serbia in the semi-finals. Both games will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena this Friday, September 8.

Team USA bounced back from a tough loss against Lithuania with a blowout victory over Italy. On the other side of the court, Germany escaped the Latvian surge to advance to the tournament's final four teams.

Meanwhile, Canada had a convincing victory over Slovenia to earn a semi-final berth while Serbia won over Team USA conquerors Lithuania.

It is seen in basketball sportsbooks that Canada and the USA own the edge over their opponents.

2023 FIBA World Cup Semi-Finals: Players to Watch

USA - The top scorer for the Americans in this tournament is Anthony Edwards but in their last game, Mikal Bridges led the team in scoring. While Edwards and Bridges are efficient wing players, Austin Reaves is another player to look out for as he gives the team a huge spark off the bench

Germany - Dennis Schroder of the Toronto Raptors has been the primary ball handler for the German team and he should look to bounce back from a tough shooting night.

Nonetheless, the Wagner brothers will be key to the win if both provide high-scoring numbers to keep Germany at pace with the USA team.

Canada - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and R.J. Barrett have been the scoring duo for the Canadian team during their matchup against Slovenia.

However, the lockdown defense of Dillon Brooks on Luka Doncic has been the biggest factor why Slovenia was down huge by the end of the third quarter.

Serbia - Bogdan Bogdanovic has been the most consistent scorer for the Serbian team and this team would lean on him to have a huge game against Canada.

There is no Jokic on this squad right now but it would have been nice to have the two-time NBA MVP on this roster against the stacked Canadian team.

2023 FIBA World Cup: Odds, moneyline and spread

USA vs Germany

Moneyline: USA (-500), Germany (+360)

Spread: USA (-10.5), Germany (-10.5)

Total: 178.5, Over (-115), Under (-105)

Serbia vs Canada

Moneyline: Serbia (+185), Canada (-225)

Spread: Serbia (+5.5), Canada (-5.5)

Total: 176.5, Over (-105), Under (-120)

2023 FIBA World Cup: Prediction

With the way the Americans bounced back from their loss against Lithuania, they seemed poised to dominate Germany in this matchup.

On the other side, Canada's chemistry and depth are kicking in and it will definitely give Serbia a lot of problems. It should be Canada vs Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Finals.