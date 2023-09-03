FIBA World Cup 2023 updated points table and bracket after final group stage games 

Sunday featured another big day of FIBA World Cup second-round games, including some shocking results. Lithuania overcame Team USA in one of the tournament's best games so far, with Anthony Edwards scoring 35 points for the Americans.
Canada also continued proving itself as a potential world champion courtesy of a hard-fought victory over Spain in what was a potential preview of a matchup that could occur toward the end of the tournament.
With the second round over, it's time to take a look at how each group stage stacks up ahead of the quarterfinals.
FIBA World Cup 2023 Updated points table and bracket
Group I
Serbia 112, Dominican Republic 79
Italy 73, Puerto Rico 57
In Group I, Serbia and Italy confirmed their places at the top of their group, registering important wins over the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Italy and Serbia are tied for first place with nine points each; however, Serbia boasts a far greater +/-.
Updated standings
Group J
Lithuania 110, USA 104
Montenegro 73, Greece 69
The USA vs. Lithuania game was arguably the best contest of the tournament so far, with Lithuania securing a shocker. Montenegro also finished the group stage in the win column. However, Team USA and Lithuania finished in the top two spots of their group.
Updated standings
Group K
Germany 100, Slovenia 71
Australia 100, Georgia 84
Despite defeating Georgia and Slovenia losing to Germany, Australia's time at the FIBA World Cup has come to an end. Germany's win over Slovenia ensured Dennis Schroder will be displaying his exceptional skills in the quarterfinals, while the World Cup can also count on some additional Luka Doncic magic.
Updated Standings
Group L
Canada 88, Spain 85
Brazil 104, Latvia 84
It's official. Spain has failed to qualify for the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals in what will be a big blow to a team that previously sat among the best in the world. Canada's elite talent and impressive depth, along with Latvia's incredible teamwork, has ensured Spain finished outside of the top two in its group.
Updated Standings
There are now just eight teams remaining in the FIBA World Cup as we enter the final stretch of play. There are multiple nations that could potentially be crowned as world champions, which means we're certainly going to be given plenty more exceptional basketball games to enjoy.
