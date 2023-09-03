FIBA World Cup 2023 updated points table and bracket after final group stage games 

Sunday featured another big day of FIBA World Cup second-round games, including some shocking results. Lithuania overcame Team USA in one of the tournament's best games so far, with Anthony Edwards scoring 35 points for the Americans.

Canada also continued proving itself as a potential world champion courtesy of a hard-fought victory over Spain in what was a potential preview of a matchup that could occur toward the end of the tournament.

With the second round over, it's time to take a look at how each group stage stacks up ahead of the quarterfinals.

FIBA World Cup 2023 Updated points table and bracket

Group I

Serbia 112, Dominican Republic 79

Italy 73, Puerto Rico 57

In Group I, Serbia and Italy confirmed their places at the top of their group, registering important wins over the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Italy and Serbia are tied for first place with nine points each; however, Serbia boasts a far greater +/-.

Updated standings

Team W/L Points +/- Italy 4-1 9 34 Serbia 4-1 9 122 Puerto Rico 3-2 8 -5 Dominican Republic 3-2 8 -19

Group J

Lithuania 110, USA 104

Montenegro 73, Greece 69

The USA vs. Lithuania game was arguably the best contest of the tournament so far, with Lithuania securing a shocker. Montenegro also finished the group stage in the win column. However, Team USA and Lithuania finished in the top two spots of their group.

Updated standings

Team W/L Points +/- Lithuania 5-0 10 107 USA 4-1 9 109 Montenegro 3-2 8 7 Greece 2-3 7 -27

Group K

Germany 100, Slovenia 71

Australia 100, Georgia 84

Despite defeating Georgia and Slovenia losing to Germany, Australia's time at the FIBA World Cup has come to an end. Germany's win over Slovenia ensured Dennis Schroder will be displaying his exceptional skills in the quarterfinals, while the World Cup can also count on some additional Luka Doncic magic.

Updated Standings

Team W/L Points +/- Germany 5-0 10 103 Slovenia 4-1 9 33 Australia 3-2 8 48 Georgia 2-3 7 -28

Group L

Canada 88, Spain 85

Brazil 104, Latvia 84

It's official. Spain has failed to qualify for the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals in what will be a big blow to a team that previously sat among the best in the world. Canada's elite talent and impressive depth, along with Latvia's incredible teamwork, has ensured Spain finished outside of the top two in its group.

Updated Standings

Team W/L Points +/- Canada 4-1 9 110 Latvia 4-1 9 40 Spain 3-2 8 60 Brazil 3-2 8 19

There are now just eight teams remaining in the FIBA World Cup as we enter the final stretch of play. There are multiple nations that could potentially be crowned as world champions, which means we're certainly going to be given plenty more exceptional basketball games to enjoy.

