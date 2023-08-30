FIBA World Cup 2023 updated points table and bracket after round three

The group stage phase of the 2023 FIBA World Cup is done and dusted. The top two teams from all eight groups have qualified for the knockouts. Meanwhile, the group losers will participate in a classification round for seedings 17-32 to determine their qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Several results turned out as expected. Team USA, Canada, Spain, Germany and Slovenia finished as group leaders.

There were a few surprises, too. France didn't make it past the group stage. Co-hosts Philippines went winless, and so did China and Venezuela. Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic stunned everyone with an unbeaten run in the group stage phase.

FIBA World Cup 2023 updated points table and bracket

With the group stage phase for the 2023 FIBA World Cup concluding on Wednesday, here's a look at the final points table for all groups.

Group A

6/6 Games played

Angola v Dominican Republic: Group A - FIBA Basketball World Cup

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic didn't just win Group A. They also claimed the top spot, going 3-0. DR had to earn every win. They won the group by a point differential of 19, the lowest among all group winners. DR beat Angola 75-67 in their last game.

Italy finished second with a 2-1 record after scripting a 90-83 win over co-hosts, the Philippines, who dropped to 0-3. They will play a classification round game against South Sudan on Thursday.

Here are Group A's final standings:

Team Points W/L Dominican Republic 6 3-0 Italy 5 2-1 Angola 4 1-2 Philippines 3 0-3

Group B

6/6 Games played

Serbia v China: Group B - FIBA Basketball World Cup

Serbia won Group B as expected after finishing the group stages on a 3-0 run. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Co. dismantled minnows South Sudan 115-83 in their final group-stage game. The Serbians have set up an enticing clash with Italy in the round of 16 stage.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico finished second behind Serbia after recording a 107-89 win against China, who ended their 2023 FIBA World Cup group stage phase with a third consecutive loss. Here are the final standings of Group B:

Team Points W/L Serbia 6 3-0 Puerto Rico 5 2-1 South Sudan 4 1-2 China 3 0-4

Group C

6/6 Games played

USA v Jordan: Group C - FIBA Basketball World Cup

Team USA won Group 3 after ending their group stage phase on a 3-0 run. They decimated Jordan 110-62 in their last game and increased their point differential to 103 points, second among all group winners. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Greece scripted an 83-74 win over New Zealand to qualify for the knockouts, finishing with a 2-1 record.

The 'Tall Blacks' hoped to cause another upset in the tournament after taking an 11-point halftime lead in their virtual knockout contest against Greece. However, they succumbed to a 51-31 second-half deficit, which flipped the game in Greece's favor. Here are Group C's final standings:

Team Points W/L USA 6 3-0 Greece 5 2-1 New Zealand 4 1-2 Jordan 3 0-3

Group D

6/6 Games played

Lithuania v Mexico: Group D - FIBA Basketball World Cup

Lithuania took care of business against Montenegro in their final group game with a 91-71 win. Lithuania finishes as winners of Group D, while Montenegro is the other team to qualify.

Meanwhile, Egypt didn't achieve their dream of qualifying for the knockouts but managed to avoid a clean sweep in the group stage phase. They beat Mexico 100-72 in their last game to finish third in Group D. Here's a look at the final standings:

Team Points W/L Lithuania 6 3-0 Montenegro 5 2-1 Egypt 4 1-2 Mexico 3 0-2

Group E

6/6 Games played

Germany v Finland: Group E - FIBA Basketball World Cup

Germany completed the sweep in Group E with a 101-75 win over Finland in their final group-stage game. Meanwhile, the Australians secured a spot in the knockouts with a 109-89 win over co-hosts Japan, who finished third in the standings.

The Japanese won 98-88 against Finland in their second game, avoiding a sweep on their home soil in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Here are Group E's final standings:

Team Points W/L Germany 6 3-0 Australia 5 2-1 Japan 4 1-2 Finland 3 0-3

Group F

6/6 Games played

Slovenia v Cape Verde: Group F - FIBA Basketball World Cup

Luka Doncic and Slovenia completed the sweep in Group F to claim the top spot. They beat Cape Verde 92-77 in their last game to finish as the group leaders. Meanwhile, Georgia secured their place in the knockouts following a 70-59 win over Venezuela.

The Venezuelans surprisingly finished winless after their upset losses against the tournament's lowest-ranked team, Cape Verde, and World No. 32 Georgia. Here's what the final Group F standings look like:

Team Points W/L Slovenia 6 3-0 Georgia 5 2-1 Cape Verde 4 1-2 Venezuela 3 0-3

Group G

6/6 Games played

Spain finish Group G as winners - FIBA Basketball World Cup

No surprises in Group G. World No. 1 Spain swept this group to qualify for the knockouts. They beat Iran 85-65 in their last game. Meanwhile, Brazil secured their trip to the next round with an 89-77 win over Ivory Coast in their final group-stage game.

Ivory Coast finished third in the group, while Iran was the winless team. The two group losers will play in the classification round for a spot in the Olympics. Here's what the final Group G standings look like:

Team Points W/L Spain 6 3-0 Brazil 5 2-1 Ivory Coast 4 1-2 Iran 3 0-3

Group H

6/6 Games played

Canada finishes Group H as winners - FIBA Basketball World Cup

Canada finished Group H with a clean sweep. They faced a stiff challenge in their final game against Latvia in the first half, but they still prevailed with a 101-75 win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. have the highest point differential among group winners, with 111 points.

Meanwhile, Latvia finished second after they had recorded wins over Lebanon and one of the pre-tournament favorites, France. The French saved themselves the embarrassment of finishing winless after crashing out with a hard-fought 85-79 win over Lebanon in their last group-stage game.

Here's the final makeup of the Group H standings:

Team Points W/L Canada 6 3-0 Latvia 5 2-1 France 4 1-2 Lebanon 3 0-3

