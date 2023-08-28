FIBA World Cup 2023 updated points table and bracket after round two 

The 2023 FIBA World Cup group stage games are one game per team away from ending. Several surprises have been sprung, with France bowing out of the tournament following their shocking 88-86 loss to Latvia.

Meanwhile, other heavyweights like Team USA, Spain, Canada, Serbia and Slovenia improved to 2-0, sealing their spot for the knockout stages. Several final group stage games taking place over the next couple of days will determine the knockout bracket, with some teams improving or dropping to 1-1 following their respective second games of the tournament.

FIBA World Cup 2023 updated points table and bracket

With the second round of the group games concluding on Monday, here's a look at the updated standings.

Group A

4/6 games played

Dominican Republic v Philippines: Group A - FIBA World Cup

Group A features the Dominican Republic, Italy, Angola and co-hosts the Philippines. The Dominican Republic lead the log after claiming wins over the Philippines and Italy in their first two games. They beat the Philippines 87-81 and Italy 87-82. DR has qualified for the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Italy is placed second with a 1-1 record. They claimed an 87-61 win in their opening game against Angola before losing to DR. Italy and Angola is third and will face do-or-die contests against the Philippines and Dominican Republic, respectively, on Tuesday (August 29th). Angola beat the Philippines 80-70, keeping their hopes of making the knockouts alive.

The Philippines are shockingly out of the tournament despite being favorites to finish in the top two. The lack of depth around Jordan Clarkson hindered their shot at making it past the group stages. Here's the table:

Team Points W/L Dominican Republic 4 2-0 Italy 3 1-1 Angola 3 1-1 Philippines 2 0-2

Group B

4/6 games played

Puerto Rico v Serbia: Group B - FIBA Basketball World Cup

Group B features Serbia, Puerto Rico, South Sudan and China. As expected, Serbia is leading the group and has made it through to the knockouts after earning a 105-63 win over China and a 94-77 win over Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico, the lowest-ranked team in the FIBA World Cup, recorded a 101-96 OT win in their opening game over South Sudan. They will face a do-or-die contest against China next to make it through to the knockout stages.

South Sudan is third behind Puerto Rico with a 1-1 record. They claimed a surprising 89-69 win over World No. 27 China, dropping the Asian country to 0-2 and knocking it out of the tournament. Here's the updated standings:

Team Points W/L Serbia 4 2-0 Puerto Rico 3 1-1 South Sudan 3 1-1 China 2 0-2

Group C

4/6 Games Played

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico

The top group of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Group C, is headed by Team USA. They improved to 2-0 after a 99-72 win over New Zealand and a 109-81 win over Greece in their last game.

Greece and New Zealand are second and third with a 1-1 record. Before losing to the USA, Greece beat Jordan 92-71 in their opening game. New Zealand, meanwhile, claimed a 95-87 win over Jordan. The two will play each other in a virtual knockout contest on Wednesday, and the winner will advance to the next round.

Team Points W/L USA 4 2-0 Greece 3 1-1 New Zealand 3 1-1 Jordan 2 0-2

Group D

4/6 games played

Montenegro v Egypt: Group D - FIBA Basketball World Cup

Group D features Montenegro, Lithuania, Egypt and Mexico. Montenegro and Lithuania improved to 2-0 on Sunday and have advanced to the knockouts.

Montenegro beat Mexico 91-71 in their first game and Egypt 89-74 in their last outing. Meanwhile, Lithuania claimed a 93-67 win over Egypt and handed Mexico a 96-66 loss. The group leaders will now battle it out to secure the top spot on Tuesday. Here are the updated standings:

Team Points W/L Montenegro 4 2-0 Lithuania 4 2-0 Egypt 2 0-2 Mexico 2 0-2

Group E

4/6 games played

Australia v Germany: Group E - FIBA Basketball World Cup

Group E was the 2023 FIBA World Cup's version of the "group of death." A famous sports phrase used when multiple knockout round contenders face each other in the group stages. Germany currently leads with a 2-0 record and will likely finish as the winners of the group.

They beat Japan 81-63 in their opening game before sealing an 85-82 win over Australia in arguably the most thrilling contest of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Aussies won against Finland 98-72 before losing to the Germans. Japan took care of business against Finland with a 98-88 win on Sunday and will face Australia next in a virtual knockout game, with the loser crashing out of the tournament.

Team Points W/L Germany 4 2-0 Australia 3 1-1 Japan 3 1-1 Finland 2 0-2

Group F

4/6 games played

Slovenia leads Group F of the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Luka Doncic's Slovenia leads Group F after bagging a 100-85 win over Venezuela and an 88-67 win over Georgia, who are second. Georgia won their opening game 85-60 against Cape Verde.

Cape Verde is surprisingly third after they caused an upset against Venezuela on Monday, beating them 85-71 despite trailing by 13 points at halftime. Cape Verde faces a stern challenge against Slovenia next, who they will have to beat to keep their dream run alive. Here are the updated standings:

Team Points W/L Slovenia 4 2-0 Georgia 3 1-1 Cape Verde 3 1-1 Venezuela 2 0-2

Group G

4/6 games played

Spain leads Group G standings in the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Group G is headed by World No.1 ranked Spain, the reigning EuroBasket champions. The Spanish claimed a 94-64 win over Ivory Coast in their opener before thrashing Brazil 96-78 on Monday and qualifying for the knockout stages.

Brazil ranks second. Before losing to Spain, they won 100-59 against Iran in their opening game. Meanwhile, Ivory Coast claimed a 71-69 win against Iran on Monday. Brazil and Ivory Coast will play a virtual knockout contest to determine who makes the knockouts with Spain. Here are the updated standings:

Team Points W/L Spain 4 2-0 Brazil 3 1-1 Ivory Coast 3 1-1 Iran 2 0-2

Group H

4/6 games played

France has crashed out of the 2023 FIBA World Cup

2023 FIBA World Cup's Group H is headlined by Canada and France. Canada leads the group with a 2-0 record, while France has crashed out embarrassingly after losing to Latvia in their second game on Sunday.

Canada claimed a 95-65 win over France before thrashing Lebanon 128-73. Latvia have also sealed their place in the knockouts with a 109-70 win over Lebanon and an 88-86 win over France in their last game. Latvia and Canada will play for the first position in the group on Tuesday. Here are the updated standings:

Team Points W/L Canada 4 2-0 Latvia 4 2-0 France 2 0-2 Lebanon 2 0-2

