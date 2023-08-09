The 2023 FIBA World Cup is two weeks away, and here's a sneak peek at the South Sudanese national basketball team. Making their debut appearance in the World Cup, the Bright Stars of South Sudan are relatively new to the international basketball scene. The South Sudan Basketball Federation was founded in May 2011 and became a part of FIBA in December 2013.

Placing seventh in AfroBasket 2021, South Sudan secured their spot in the 2023 FIBA World Cup with an impressive 11-1 record during the African Qualifiers—a historic achievement. Notably, the Bright Stars managed to defeat the reigning African champion Tunisia twice, and their sole loss was a narrow three-point margin to Senegal.

Four of their victories came from rallying after halftime. Scoring an average of 78.6 points, South Sudan led in scoring and secured the second spot in assists during the African Qualifiers.

South Sudan Group Fixture and Exhibition Schedule

South Sudan is ranked 62nd in the FIBA World Rankings, which is the second lowest of the 32 teams in the FIBA World Cup. The Bright Stars were drawn into Group B with Puerto Rico, Serbia, and China. All Group B games will take place in Quezon City, Philippines.

South Sudan kicks off their group stage by facing Puerto Rico on August 26, followed by matches against China on August 28 and Serbia on August 30—facing all three opponents for the first time.

Before World Cup action, the Bright Stars are set to engage in the Boomers vs. the World Tour in Melbourne, Australia. The tour includes matches against Brazil, Venezuela, and Australia from August 14 to 17. Subsequently, the team will head to China, facing Iran on August 20 and Jordan on August 22 in the International Men's Basketball Classic.

Players To Watch

Former NBA players Luol Deng and Royal Ivey coached the Bright Stars during African Qualification. Deng is the Basketball Federation's president, while Ivey is officially the team's coach. While the Bright Stars do not have any NBA experience, they have several players who play professionally internationally.

Nuni Omot

Standing at 6-foot-9, Omot is a forward with international experience, having played for teams like the Westchester Knicks, Long Island Nets, and Lakeland Magic in the G-League. He showcased his skills with an average of 8.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 23 G-League appearances last season.

Deng Acuoth

A seasoned 7-foot-1 center, Acuoth has played professionally in Australia, establishing himself as a formidable rebounder and rim protector. During African Qualifiers, he averaged 4.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks, consistently delivering solid performances for the Bright Stars.

Mareng Gatkuoth

Gatkuoth, a 6-foot-6 wing, impressed during Afrobasket 2021 and every World Cup qualifying game. Playing at Tarleton State and Montana State, he demonstrated his shooting prowess with an average of 7.2 points and 1.9 three-pointers, showcasing a .385/.397/.600 shooting slash line during the African Qualifiers.

Kuany Ngor Kuany

Hailing from Division II Chaminade, the 6-foot-7 forward currently plays professionally in Finland. An influential figure and tri-captain for the Bright Stars, he contributed 10 points and 4.5 rebounds during World Cup qualifying while exhibiting strong shooting percentages.

Jackson Makoi

Serving as the team's starting point guard, Makoi is a 23-year-old professional player for the Sydney Kings, having played small college basketball in the U.S. He played a key role during World Cup qualifying, averaging 10.3 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.

Bul Koul

Koul, a 6-foot-7 wing, transitioned from college basketball at Cal Baptist and Detroit Mercy to professional play. With a recent signing with Le Mans in the French League, he showcased his shooting skills with an average of 11.6 points and 2.6 three-pointers, accompanied by impressive shooting percentages during World Cup qualifying.

Koch Aguer Bar

Standing at 6-foot-11, Bar played college basketball at Bradley and has been playing professionally in Denmark since going undrafted in 2020. He provided valuable contributions, averaging 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds during the qualifying games.

