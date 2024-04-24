“Fighting KAT voice changing allegations”: NBA fans in disbelief with Tyrese Haliburton’s mid-speech tone change 

The Indiana Pacers, led by Tyrese Haliburton, tied their first-round playoff series 1-1 against the No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. The Pacers beat the Bucks, 125-108 on the road. Both teams will now head to Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4.

After the game, Haliburton found himself in the post-game press conference, where NBA fans on X, formerly Twitter, noticed something intriguing about Haliburton's voice. It seemed to undergo a noticeable shift midway, sparking awe and disbelief among fans.

One fan tweeted:

"Tyrese Haliburton fighting KAT voice changing allegations. Like wtf is this bruh"

@barstoolsports chimed in by humorously calling him "The Man with Two Voices":

@HoopMixOnly shared the same insight, finding it hilarious:

This fan couldn't help but express his fascination with his voice-altering mid-sentence, going as far as to sarcastically note that it impressed him more than anything else this season:

"I know the Pacers just won game 2, but all I’m interested in hearing more about is Tyrese Haliburton's voice changing mid-sentence LOL It may be the single most fascinating thing that has come to light this entire NBA season & I can’t get enough of it"

One fan was taken aback by this observation:

"This is…. Creepy. Are there two different people inside his body? Yikes. Freaks me out"

Another fan added that it's one of the "craziest" things they've heard:

"It’s the craziest thing i’ve heard lmao like what"

Tyrese Haliburton and Indiana Pacers look to take advantage after stealing road game vs Milwaukee Bucks

Following a decisive defeat in Game 1 on Sunday, the Indiana Pacers swiftly rebounded with a commanding performance of their own in Game 2, defeating the Bucks 125-108 on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

The victory marks a significant milestone for the Pacers, snapping their 10-game playoff losing streak. Their last postseason triumph dates back to a matchup against the Cavaliers in 2018.

In Game 1, a lackluster first half, described by head coach Rick Carlisle as "embarrassing", proved to be the decisive factor. The Pacers faced a daunting deficit, trailing by as many as 30 points on Sunday.

However, they demonstrated resilience in Game 2, keeping the contest closely contested. Momentum shifted in their favor before halftime, with consecutive 3-pointers by Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam propelling them to a five-point lead.

Pascal Siakam spearheaded the Pacers' offense with an impressive 37 points, supported by Myles Turner's contribution of 22 points and Andrew Nembhard's 20 points.

Despite All-Star Tyrese Haliburton being held below his average yet again, finishing with just 12 points, he showcased his playmaking ability by distributing 12 assists.

Game 3 between the Pacers and Bucks takes place on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

