“Finally ARRIVED” - Kendrick Perkins turns the page on Jayson Tatum after Celtics thrash Cavs 

The Boston Celtics, spearheaded by Jayson Tatum, regained home-court advantage with a dominant 106-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Former Celtics champion and now NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins took to 'X', formerly called Twitter, to share his change of heart amid his criticism of Jayson Tatum after his dominant 33-point night on 11 of 25 shooting, including 2 of 8 from the 3-point line with thirteen rebounds, six assists and one steal.

"Completely different Celtics team when Tatum decides to be Powerful instead of Popular. Finally ARRIVED to the Playoffs and did it in Great Fashion on the road where Superstars supposed to show up. Carry on…"

Kendrick Perkins was furious after Jayson Tatum and Boston Celtics lost Game 2

After suffering a crushing 94-118 defeat in Game 2 at home, the Boston Celtics were dealing with the fallout, with the echoes of disappointment resonating among both fans and analysts alike.

Kendrick Perkins, known for his forthrightness, was direct in his criticism of Celtics' standout Jayson Tatum for his subpar performance this postseason.

"Enough is enough," Perkins said. "I'm so over Jayson Tatum. When is he going to arrive? He couldn't wait to get to the postseason. Well, it's here. What are you going to do about it? It's in your hands."

Jayson Tatum, who was near the forefront of MVP discussions during the regular season, has appeared to disappear when it counts the most. In Game 2, his struggle to score was conspicuous. Tatum shot just 7 of 17 from the field and 2 of 5 from 3-point range, scoring 25 points. However, with a plus/minus of -22, his impact on the court was more harmful than helpful.

Jayson Tatum helps Boston Celtics steal home court with dominant night in Game 3

After a disappointing 24-point loss in Game 2 on their home court, the top-seeded Boston Celtics didn't take it lightly. This subpar performance, with Boston favored by double digits, echoed their first-round experience. In that series, the Celtics lost Game 2 to Miami but bounced back to win three consecutive games and eliminate the Heat.

Tatum ignited the Celtics' offense with a three-point play as Boston started the second half with 14 consecutive points, surging to a 23-point lead.

This advantage proved insurmountable for the Cavaliers, who had previously staged a comeback from a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter to shock Boston in March.

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 33 points, but the All-Star guard aggravated his left knee injury in the fourth quarter, visibly struggling. With Boston leading by 13 and firmly in control, Mitchell exited the court with 1:19 remaining and went straight to the locker room.