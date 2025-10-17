"Finally a basketball shoe for Dad" - NBA fans heavily icked by Cooper Flagg's first-ever New Balance shoe design

Before playing a game for Duke, Cooper Flagg signed a contract with New Balance. The shoe brand released Flagg's first player-exclusive sneaker on Thursday, but some fans were not happy with the design. They made it known on social media and poked fun at the shoe. New Balance released Hesi Low v2 x 'Cooper Flagg' colorway, available for $120 on the brand's official website and select outlet stores. The shoe represents Flagg's journey from Maine to the NBA, paying homage to the state's greenery and natural landscape. &quot;I'm taking the next step in my career, but I'm always going to be a product of my hometown in Maine,&quot; said Flagg in a press release, according to Sports Illustrated. &quot;Working with the New Balance design team on this has been really cool, and it allows me to take a piece of Newport with me as I step onto the court for my first official NBA game.&quot;While New Balance shoes are known for their comfort, the design wasn't a home run for basketball fans. Some even went off and made fun of Cooper Flagg's first player-exclusive shoes on X, formerly known as Twitter. Here are some of the comments. Felipe Gavi @FelgaviLINKFinally a basketball shoe for Dad.bunknugget @WhealskinsLINKThey should add a 0 after the NBaneSzn @4MissedFTsLINKI wouldn’t expect anything less from a guy from MaineᏴꭱꮎꮓꭼꮶ @jonathanbrozekLINKPairs well with cargo shorts and Big Johnson tee-shirt.Seth @Seth_Cole33LINKThese are going to do insane numbers among the 35+ City basketball leagues.Billion$Idea @_MontyBurnham_LINKMake them with a Velcro option and the senior homes will buy them all!!!New Balance has been making noise in basketball, signing big names over the years. In addition to Cooper Flagg, players such as Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, Tyrese Maxey, Zach LaVine, Darius Garland and Cameron Brink are signed with the brand.They also have big-name athletes from other sports like Shohei Ohtani, Bukayo Saka, Endrick, Coco Gauff and Gabby Thomas. Jason Kidd still undecided if Cooper Flagg will start at point guardCooper Flagg started at point guard in the Dallas Mavericks' final two preseason games. Coach Jason Kidd is still unsure if he'll be using Flagg as the primary playmaker to start the regular season or if he'll go with D'Angelo Russell, who started the first two preseason games. &quot;He's got to keep an index of who got shots, what was the last shot, and that'll come with reps,&quot; Kidd said, according to ESPN. But I think he has done an incredible job of handling the situation of running the team. And the other thing that I think that is going unnoticed is that his teammates enjoy him running the team.&quot;The Mavs begin the season on Oct. 22 at home against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Kyrie Irving remains out as he recovers from knee surgery.