"Finally I f**king did it" - Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks down in tears as Greece ends EuroBasket drought with podium finish

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Greece to a third-place podium finish in the 2025 EuroBasket. During his postgame presser, he broke down in tears after he won his first medal with the Greek national team.The two-time NBA MVP said:“When people talk sh** about you, this will be so much of a relief. Because I did it for the country, I did it for myself, I did it for my family and finally I f**king did it.”Greece defeated Finland 92-89 in the Bronze Medal Game. The win broke a long medal drought for Greece, their last EuroBasket medal was in 2009. Finland also made history as this was their first-ever EuroBasket medal game and a chance at a first podium finish.Giannis recorded 30 points, 17 rebounds and six assists. It was a redemption of sorts after he had a tough semifinal loss, where he was held to 12 points by Turkey.Greece led by as much as 14 at halftime. They still led by 11 points with about 2 minutes remaining on the clock, but Finland mounted a strong late rally.In the final moments, Finland’s Elias Valtonen had three free throws that could’ve tied the game. He made the first two and then missed the third, with the offensive rebound missed by Mikael Jantunen. Greece then sealed it via free throws by Giannis Antetokounmpo with around 4 seconds left.Giannis Antetokounmpo on what the podium finish means to himGiannis Antetokounmpo felt so much relief as he led the Greeks to their first podium finish in 16 years. He shared what the medal meant to him after the game.&quot;We did it, this is probably the greatest accomplishment I have ever accomplished as an athlete. I know I have won an NBA championship, but there is no feeling like representing your national team and representing 12 million people that breathed and lived this national team.&quot;He was quick to clarify what he meant by “the greatest accomplishment” he has ever won as an athlete:&quot;This is not better than the championship I won with the Bucks. Winning a championship for an NBA club is a huge accomplishment and Milwaukee is a great city. But it is 500 or 600 thousand people. But when you are able to make 12 million Greeks happy, and you are able to inspire the next generation … This is the biggest thing ever.”Greece’s previous EuroBasket medal came in 2009, when they won bronze in Poland after defeating Slovenia.