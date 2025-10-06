"Finally he's retiring" - NBA fans shocked as LeBron James teases “The Second Decision” 15 years after infamous Miami move

LA Lakers forward LeBron James on Monday via social media teased a major announcement amid ongoing rumors regarding his retirement. The four-time champion released a video that teased &quot;The Second Decision&quot; is coming on Oct. 7 at 12 p.m. ET. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans on social media responded to the announcement. A fan on X wondered if the announcement relates to his retirement.&quot;Finally LeBron is retiring.&quot;Fan reacts to LeBron James’ teaser announcement (Photo: Instagram @legionhoops)Other fans shared the same sentiment.AmenThompson ¹💫 #EGE @JaygeeClapsLINK@LegionHoops Finally hes retiringSports City USA @SportsCityUSA_LINK@LegionHoops Oh hell no. I just got sick to my stomach. My glorious king is announcing his retirement 😭😭😭Lukas @LukasAGSLINK@LegionHoops I cant handle a retirement he’s gonna play forever😭😭😭More fans speculated about his retirement.Self Taught Success @SelfTSuccessLINK@LegionHoops Retirement tour coming soon🥲DON NETO @Easzyy_5LINK@LegionHoops He’s going to announce his retirementThe video posted is his 2010 &quot;The Decision,&quot; when he was deciding where to go as a free agent. The television special, which was aired on ESPN, saw James announce which team he would join for the 2010-11 season. He chose the Miami Heat, where he played for the next four years, winning two titles, before he returned to Cleveland, where he played another four years, bringing home the franchise's first and only championship.LeBron James exercised his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season to return for a record 23rd season. At 40 years old (turning 41 in December), he has continued to post strong numbers, where he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists last season.With Luka Doncic now the Lakers’ cornerstone piece, reports suggest that James is working on improving his off-ball game to better complement a ball-dominant Doncic. The Lakers coaching staff is expected to manage his minutes and usage more carefully this season, last year he played about 35 minutes per game in over 70 games.LeBron James opens up on retirement speculationLeBron James during media day ahead of the 2025-26 season made a startling revelation about his impending retirement.“I don’t know when the end is,&quot; James said, &quot;but I know it’s a lot sooner than later.”Jovan Buha @jovanbuhaLINKLeBron James on how much longer he wants to play: “I don't know when the end is but I know it's sooner than later.”James publicly stated that he will not delay his retirement just to play with his younger son, Bryce James, even though he played with Bronny last season. He has been more reluctant to commit publicly to a fixed post-2025-26 timeline, while insiders and analysts generally expect that the 2025-26 season might be his last, or at least one of his final ones.