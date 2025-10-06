  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "Finally he's retiring" - NBA fans shocked as LeBron James teases “The Second Decision” 15 years after infamous Miami move

"Finally he's retiring" - NBA fans shocked as LeBron James teases “The Second Decision” 15 years after infamous Miami move

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 06, 2025 19:11 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
NBA fans shocked as LeBron James teases “The Second Decision” 15 years after infamous Miami move - Source: Getty

LA Lakers forward LeBron James on Monday via social media teased a major announcement amid ongoing rumors regarding his retirement. The four-time champion released a video that teased "The Second Decision" is coming on Oct. 7 at 12 p.m. ET.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans on social media responded to the announcement. A fan on X wondered if the announcement relates to his retirement.

"Finally LeBron is retiring."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fan reacts to LeBron James&rsquo; teaser announcement (Photo: Instagram @legionhoops)
Fan reacts to LeBron James’ teaser announcement (Photo: Instagram @legionhoops)

Other fans shared the same sentiment.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

More fans speculated about his retirement.

Ad
Ad

The video posted is his 2010 "The Decision," when he was deciding where to go as a free agent. The television special, which was aired on ESPN, saw James announce which team he would join for the 2010-11 season. He chose the Miami Heat, where he played for the next four years, winning two titles, before he returned to Cleveland, where he played another four years, bringing home the franchise's first and only championship.

Ad

LeBron James exercised his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season to return for a record 23rd season. At 40 years old (turning 41 in December), he has continued to post strong numbers, where he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists last season.

With Luka Doncic now the Lakers’ cornerstone piece, reports suggest that James is working on improving his off-ball game to better complement a ball-dominant Doncic. The Lakers coaching staff is expected to manage his minutes and usage more carefully this season, last year he played about 35 minutes per game in over 70 games.

Ad

LeBron James opens up on retirement speculation

LeBron James during media day ahead of the 2025-26 season made a startling revelation about his impending retirement.

“I don’t know when the end is," James said, "but I know it’s a lot sooner than later.”

James publicly stated that he will not delay his retirement just to play with his younger son, Bryce James, even though he played with Bronny last season. He has been more reluctant to commit publicly to a fixed post-2025-26 timeline, while insiders and analysts generally expect that the 2025-26 season might be his last, or at least one of his final ones.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications