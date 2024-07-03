"Finally seeing some Woj bombs"- Lakers Twitter ecstatic as JJ Redick gets assistant coaches with combined 1189 wins 

This offseason, the LA Lakers hired JJ Redick to be their next head coach. Having no previous experience prior to this, fans were elated to see the time hire a pair of veteran coaches to work alongside him.

On Wednesday morning, news surfaced regarding additions to Redicks' staff. Former head coaches Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks have been brought on to serve as assistants next season. Between the two of them, they have nearly 1,200 wins under their belts.

Following this news, fans rushed to social media to share their thoughts. Lakers supporters were happy to finally see something positive come out regarding the team.

Overall, fans are pleased with the coaches the Lakers have hired to help JJ Redick navigate his first season as coach. Some even made suggestions as to who else should round out the staff.

"that’s actually a huge move, now hire rondo too," one fan said.

"Fantastic supporting cast for JJ," another fan said.

"Both are good. Finally some movement out of LA.," said one fan.

A lot of the criticism around the Redick hire was his lack of experience as a coach. Bringing in two assistants with years of time in the league under their belts should make the transition much smoother for the former player.

Breaking down the careers of JJ Redick's new assistant coaches

Having only his playing days to rely on, the LA Lakers made a smart decision by surrounding JJ Redick with former head coaches. They can be good resources for him as he attempts to get the team into a position to contend in 2025.

Nate McMillan is also a former player and has been a coach in the league since 2000. His stops include the Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks.

McMillan's regular season record sits at 760-668 and he's 28-48 in the postseason. His deepest run came in 2021 with the Hawks when he helped lead Trae Young and company to the conference finals.

As for Scott Brooks, he is most known for his time as head coach of the OKC Thunder. Back in 2012, he led the young trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook to the NBA Finals. Following his time in OKC, Brooks moved on to become head coach of the Washington Wizards. However, he's spent the past three seasons as an assistant for the Portland Trail Blazers.

In 12 seasons as a head coach, Brooks went 521-414 in the regular season and 49-48 in the playoffs. His coaching journey now continues in LA, where he'll aid JJ Redick in leading the charge for the Lakers.

