'Finally a shot Ben Simmons can shoot': Nets fans react to former cheerleader revealing sexual relations with their team

A former Brooklyn Nets cheerleader's claim that she was involved with multiple players within the organization has sparked widespread speculation among fans about the identities of those players.

Jen Rufo, who used to be a Brooklynette, said she had sexual relationships with players during her time with the team.

“It's actually in our contract that it says, like fraternization or however they word it, with the players is frowned upon," Rufo said. "So, they don't technically say it's not allowed; they say frowned upon. And I don't think that the players have this same rule in their contract. They can kind of do whatever they want.

“I was there for, like, four years, and over the course of that, I did hook up with a couple of players just because, you know, you're in the same vicinity all the time. Like, we're doing the same things. Like, you know, if there's a spark, why not act on it?”

Although Rufo's comments were originally made on a July 20, 2022, episode of the "Leo and Danny Show," they have resurfaced due to a parody account, @LeqionHoops (distinct from the more credible @LegionHoops), which shared a clip from that episode.

Ben Simmons received some teasing from fans who humorously associated him with the cheerleader, quipping that he had finally "made a shot."

Rufo did not specify or provide details about the individuals with whom she claimed to have been involved.

Some fans expressed uncertainty regarding the status of the players Rufo allegedly had relations with, questioning whether they were bench players or starters, given the frequent roster changes the Nets have experienced in recent years.

Some fans asked Nets players to explain themselves.

For now, only Mikal Bridges has denied being associated with Rufo, debunking so in a straightforward tweet.

Brooklyn Nets reveal 2023-24 City Edition uniforms

The Brooklyn Nets have partnered with local artist and avid Nets supporter, KAWS, to create a uniform that blends key elements of the Nets' identity with significant aspects of KAWS' artistic evolution.

Employing his unique graphic style, KAWS integrated elements from his series, "TENSION," to infuse the jerseys with a distinctive, one-of-a-kind aesthetic.

The waistband features KAWS' recognizable XX signature mark, and the jock tag is designated as an official component of KAWS' body of work.

The Nets started the season 2-2. Cam Thomas is leading the team in scoring with 27.0 points per game, followed by Bridges, who is averaging 20.8 ppg.