“FINALLY! THAT BALD TERRORIST IS GONE!”: Nets fans rejoice as underperforming coach Jacque Vaughn gets fired in massive coaching move

In the midst of the All-Star break, the Brooklyn Nets decided to make a change within the organization. Reports emerged Monday morning that head coach Jaque Vaughn has been dismissed from his position.

This year was just Vaughn's second full season as head coach. However, it appears the organization has seen all its needed to see. Following this news, Nets fans rushed to social media to applaud this decision.

With the team not in action right now, a lot of comments from fans included memes from the hit movie "Friday."

Heading into the All-Star break, the Brooklyn Nets found themselves in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 21-33 record. In their last game, they suffered a 50-point loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

With their being little time left in the regular season, it's unlikely Brooklyn hires another coach now. An assistant could be promoted to interim coach until the offseason, where the organization can do a full search for Vaughn's replacement.

Brooklyn Nets issue statement regarding the firing of Jacque Vaughn

Not long after this news broke, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement regarding the decision to dismiss Jacque Vaughn. They are grateful for everything he's done for the franchise over the years, but feel it's time to move forward with a new coach.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we feel is in the best interest of the team going forward," GM Sean Marks said. "We thank Jacque for all he ha sdone for the Nets and the borough of Brooklyn, and wish him, Laura, and their family nothing but the best in the future."

After enjoying a career in the NBA as a player, Vaughn entered the coaching ranks in 2011. Following two years as an assistant, he got his first chance to be a head coach with the Orlando Magic. During his three seasons there, he posted a record of 58-158.

After being dismissed by the Magic, Vaughn joined Brooklyn's staff as an assistant. In 2020, he was named interim head coach for ten games. Posting a 7-3 record in that span. Vaughn would go back to being an assistant for two more years before officially being named head coach.

Last season, Vaughn coached Brooklyn to an above .500 record. However, that was not that case this season. Sitting 12 games below .500, the organization has decided to part ways with their longtime coach. It's also worth noting that Vaughn has never won a playoff game in his career as a head coach.

With Brooklyn in the midst of a retooling phase, they can now bring in a fresh coach to led the team through the next phase of the franchise.