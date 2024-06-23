Finals MVP Jaylen Brown loses ring during Boston Celtics parade, announces "reward" for finder

Jaylen Brown vowed to have a blast when the Boston Celtics hold their championship parade. The newly named NBA Finals MVP was still soaked in champagne when he told reporters that he couldn’t wait to celebrate with the fans. On Saturday, thousands gathered along the street to toast the team that won the franchise’s 18th championship.

Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis and their teammates engaged with the fans who waited for hours to catch a glimpse of them. “JB” was even spotted dancing while riding one of the buses that carried him, his family and friends. The wild celebration, though, had an unfortunate outcome.

Jaylen Brown posted a message on Instagram:

“Reward for whoever finds this ring lost it at the parade”

Jaylen Brown lost a valuable ring during the Boston Celtics' championship parade celebration. [photo: Brown IG]

The three-time All-Star has a sportswear brand called "7UICE," the name that is boldly inscribed on the ring that he lost. It must have meant a great deal to him that he is offering a reward to whoever finds and returns the jewelry to him.

Per the city’s announcement, the Boston Celtics’ duck boat parade traveled from Causeway Street to Staniford Street before it entered Cambridge Street. From there, the celebration moved to Tremont Street and then to Boylston Street. It stopped near the Hynes Convention Center.

Fans who stood along the route of the celebration might be able to help Jaylen Brown find his “7UICE” ring. A handsome reward awaits the person who hands him over the jewelry.

Jaylen Brown and the Celtics will receive their most coveted ring at the start of next season

Jaylen Brown will hopefully find his “7UICE” ring with a little help from the fans who joined the Boston Celtics’ championship celebration. That jewelry isn’t the only one he will be waiting to arrive, though. A few months from now, the team’s franchise ring for championship No. 18 will be handed to everyone on the 2023-24 team.

The NBA doesn’t have the schedule yet for the next campaign but traditionally, the championship rings are given during the season opener. After 16 years of waiting, the jewelry Brown and the team will be receiving will likely be eye-opening. Hopefully, he doesn’t lose track of it the way he did with the other one he lost during the parade.

The Celtics’ championship ring is perhaps the most coveted among his collection of awards. Brown already has the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and the NBA Finals MVP. The crowning piece of that set is likely the one that will come in October to commemorate this season’s title run.