'Find you a hobby...': Jordan Poole makes light of Draymond Green beef amidst his father's comments

The Jordan Poole and Draymond Green altercation largely defined the Golden State Warriors last season. As the team looked to go back-to-back in the NBA Finals, the punch completely derailed momentum heading into the season.

Immediately, trade talks began to pop up as many theorized as to whether or not the two men could coexist on the same team. Although the two appeared to put the incident behind them, Green revealed to Stephen A. Smith that, as the season went on, he couldn't be the leader he wanted to be. As a result of the punch, he decided to take a back seat and let the healing process play out among the team.

Recently, however, in the wake of the Warriors' blockbuster trade for Chris Paul, Jordan Poole's father took aim at Draymond, accusing the star of ducking him. The situation didn't go over well with Green; however, in the aftermath, an Instagram post from Jordan Poole has drawn the attention of the NBA community.

What did Jordan Poole's dad say to Draymond Green?

Following Green's comments at the end of the season that he was unable to be a leader due to the fallout from the altercation, he continued to discuss the punch. This week, the four-time NBA champ indicated that there was more to the situation on "The Pat Bev Show with Rone."

Although he didn't go into specifics about what was said, Draymond Green suggested that there was quite a bit of built-up tension leading up to the moment.

In a reply to the video, which was posted by the podcast's Twitter account, Jordan Poole's father took aim at Green:

"I’m stand on this that’s is some bs. Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft as bitch and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want"

Draymond Green caught wind of the comments as it racked up engagement, responding to him the following day with a heated Tweet of his own:

"That’s so cute… it’s impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don’t go over well amongst men."

There has been no response yet from Poole's father. However, based on Poole's recent Instagram post, it seems that he's tired of hearing about the situation.

