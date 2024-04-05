"Fine them $30 million for next offense" - NBA fans abuzz as 76ers face $100k fine for Joel Embiid's comeback violating injury policy

Before his electric return on Tuesday night's 109-105 win against the OKC Thunder, Joel Embiid missed over 29 games due to his meniscus injury. However, the NBA issued a $100,000 fine to the Philadelphia 76ers for violating the guidelines for accurate injury reporting as the 2023 MVP was originally listed as out for the game. Embiid played a total of 29 minutes upon his return.

Additionally, the league also stated that the Philadelphia 76ers have a history of fines when it comes to false injury reporting for certain regular season games. Following this news, several NBA fans shared their reactions on the matter on X, considering the hefty amount of the fine.

"That's pennies for a competitive advantage like the Sixers continually seem to need. Fine them $30 million for the next offense."

Interestingly, X user ryanpopz (@ryanpopz) was left puzzled by the fine as he argued that other NBA teams have done the same thing.

"Is what they did any different than what every team does damn near every day?"

Meanwhile, X user HaMu (@@FBball123) was still baffled by how huge the amount of the fine was, especially considering that Joel Embiid just returned.

"100,000 lmao, dude just came back bro."

Moreover, X user Miller (@mxllr3rr) argued that the NBA should investigate the Philadelphia 76ers' medical staff since there is already a history of them violating this rule.

"Their medical staff needs to be investigated."

However, X user alex t new (@alextnew1) argued that a player of Joel Embiid's caliber should be listed with an accurate injury status as it has implications on the opposing team's decision regarding their questionable players.

"For anyone complaining about this you can't just rule an MVP level player out and then rule hime back in an hour before tipoff after the opposing team sits their two best players."

Additionally, X user Terrance Burke (@Enf1Law) was surprised by the sudden change in Joel Embiid's playing status.

"I thought he wasn't going to make it back, and then all of a sudden, he's playing. I was like, wow!"

X user Dy Baby (@Dycocoo) also mimicked what other fans are saying about how Joel Embiid suddenly became available to suit up against the OKC Thunder.

"Lmao 100k is a whole but was wondering if how he played that game too... That's too fast as a shock to everyone."

X user b (@bbogs24) questioned the decision for the amount of the fine and compared it to the lesser amount given when Embiid was ruled out last second against the Denver Nuggets back on Jan. 27, 2024. The team was fined $75,000 at the time.

"Didn't we get fined less for sitting him vs Denver? After all the league already gets more money when he plays."

Meanwhile, X user Casey Brewer (@superbeastbrew) questioned why the league hasn't made proper adjustments toward this ruling.

"I don't know why they just don't outlaw this and make it a set in stone time. OKC pays the price with a loss."

It can be indicated that the 76ers' medical staff were unsure if Joel Embiid was good enough to make his return; however, a violation of this ruling is a disadvantage to an opposing team, which the NBA is attesting to.

Joel Embiid feeling relieved in being excluded from MVP conversation due to its toxicity

Following the Philadelphia 76ers' Thursday night's 109-105 win against the Miami Heat, Joel Embiid made interesting comments about feeling relieved to be excluded from the current MVP conversation.

"I'm happy I'm not in that conversation," Embiid said. "That conversation has been toxic for a long time, but I'll be honest, this year, it's been kind of boring. This year, there's not enough toxicity going around. It's pretty fun, and it's also at some point, it's pretty bad, too. But I'm glad I'm nowhere near that, I'm just focused on getting back healthy..."

Embiid pointed out that the MVP conversation has a toxicity to it that he is glad to not be a part of. Additionally, the seven-time NBA All-Star highlighted that he is just focused on getting back fully healthy because there are only five games remaining this season before the postseason commences.

This season, Joel Embiid is averaging 34.8 points (52.8% shooting, including 36.4% from 3-point range), 10.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.