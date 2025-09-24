  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • "Finger surgery" - NBA fans react to Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly getting medical procedures 

"Finger surgery" - NBA fans react to Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly getting medical procedures 

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Sep 24, 2025 12:40 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks-Media Day - Source: Imagn
The Knicks' big man wasn't havinng it - Source: Imagn

The NBA season is just around the corner. The New York Knicks had their media day on Tuesday, and it didn't take long before they made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Ad

Knicks insider Stefan Bondy asked Karl-Anthony Towns about an alleged procedure on his finger, wondering whether he was ready to go.

Upon hearing that, the former No. 1 pick seemed to be in disbelief, and he was quick to shut down that story:

“Huh? No, I did not,” Towns responded. “Where are you hearing this? You came on media day to come and put that out here? Who did that, Centel?”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Bondy later showed him a June report by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that said that Towns had undergone treatment in his finger and knees. Again, the big man wasn't having it:

“That don’t even say procedures,” Towns responded.

Needless to say, it didn't take long before the fans took notice of this hilarious exchange, and they took to social media to share their thoughts and poke some fun at them.

Ad

Here are the best reactions:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others started questioning ESPN's credibility:

Ad
Ad
Ad

At the end of the day, all that matters is that Towns seems to be fully healthy and ready to go. It'll be the start of the post-Tom Thibodeau era, and they need their starting big man out there.

Towns opens up on criticism

Towns is one of the most talented and impactful scoring big men in the Association. Unfortunately, the same can't always be said of his defense and aggressiveness.

Ad

His critics have constantly attacked him for that, but instead of shying away or clapping back at them, he's actually thankful. In a September 16 interview, he shared his honest thoughts on that:

“All criticism is good criticism. It gives me a chance to go back in the lab and then understand what I’ve got to work on,” Towns told TIME magazine. “Every year I’ve shown the fans and the sports world and NBA world that I’m always continuing to find another level, reinventing myself for the betterment of the team’s success. And I’m going to continue to do that until I have the ring.”

Towns' defensive miscues were a major talking point last season as well, but coach Tom Thibodeau usually did a good job of hiding him with his solid defensive schemes. Now, with Mike Brown at the helm, he might have to step up.

About the author
Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Twitter icon

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ernesto Cova
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications