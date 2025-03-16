"Finished his breakfast as he said": LeBron James wowed by Brayden Burries leading Roosevelt to state championship in record fashion

Young guard Brayden Burries put up an absolute show on Saturday night.

Ad

He led Eastvale Roosevelt against San Francisco Riordan in the Open Division championship game with a performance for the ages, knocking down 10 of 13 shots for 27 points in the first half alone.

He finished with 44 points and 12 rebounds and led his team to its first Open Division state title with an 80-60 win at Golden 1 Center.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He set a new scoring record, was 15 of 22 from the floor (including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc), and sunk 10 of 12 free throws.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Even LeBron James was in awe of his performance, and he took to social media to give the 6-foot-5 point guard some love:

Via LeBron James' IG

"Nephew finished his breakfast as he said he would!!!! WOW!! Congrats kid! Proud of you," James wrote on Instagram.

Ad

Burries is expected to be one of the top recruits of the class of 2025. He has yet to announce his college commitment, but he's reportedly considering joining the likes of Arizona, Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Duke.

Dwyane Wade blames LeBron James for criticism of Bronny

LeBron James has often been supportive of the new generation. Being a father himself, he's stayed close to some high school circuits and uplifted prospects in the past.

Ad

He was also seemingly a little biased when talking about his own son, going as far as to say that Bronny was better than some NBA players when he was still in high school.

That's why, in the wake of his confrontation with Stephen A. Smith and all the criticism Bronny has faced, fellow NBA legend Dwyane Wade shared his take on the situation:

“Bron is my guy, but Bron did put some extra heat on Bronny,” Wade told Carmelo Anthony on his '7 PM in Brooklyn' podcast. “And when Bron put out that tweet about, ‘He better than these cats in the NBA,’ they checked that. They was like, ‘Oh, okay’”.

Ad

Of course, being LeBron James' son comes with perks, but also with huge demands. Bronny isn't being judged like the average No. 55 pick, but Wade believes that's on LeBron.

At the end of the day, a father will always stand by his son and have his back. But Bronny is an NBA player, and as such, he will have to fight his own battles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback