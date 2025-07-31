Finland star Lauri Markkanen sets target for Eurobasket crown

Finland star Lauri Markkanen is a patriot and he showed that by reporting back to his country to serve his military service. He's also been a major contributor to their national team.
Markkanen dominated for Finland in the FIBA World Cup 2023 and EuroBasket in 2017 and 2022. His country finished No. 21st in the World Cup and 7th and 11th in the continental instances. He said during a media session on Tuesday that he wants to make the podium at this year's EuroBasket.
“We are going to aim for the medal games,” Markkanen said. “That is a demanding task. That is how it should be, in my opinion.”
The Utah Jazz star knows the challenges of the tournament, which is why he wants to keep a united front in his ranks.
“We need to be as united as possible,” Markkanen continued. “Everyone needs to give their all to this team so we can achieve our high goals. Anything can happen in the tournament, and we need to be well prepared to avoid any falter of the team spirit. I am sure this will not happen.”
Finland will play friendly games to tune things up before hosting Group B of the preliminary round of the tournament.
From August 27 to September 3, they'll meet the likes of Sweden, Great Britain, Montenegro, Lithuania and Germany. Then, the top four teams will move on to the knockout stage, which will be played in Latvia between September 6 and 14.
The Utah Jazz don't want to trade Lauri Markkanen
Lauri Markkanen has been a highly coveted asset in the NBA for years, but the Jazz don't seem eager to move him.
Even after trading John Collins and adding Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr., the Jazz believe Markkanen is an integral part of their project, as a front office member told Spotrac's Keith Smith.
“We hope it will be a long one! (laughed) Seriously, we love Lauri,” the executive said when asked about Markkanen's future with the organization. “He’s been great since getting here and nothing will change with that. He understands what we’re doing and how this team is building. He’s ready to get back here and to get back to work for next season.”
Markkanen has blossomed in Utah, averaging 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.9 three-pointers per game on nearly 43% from the floor.
