Finland vs Georgia Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 10 | EuroBasket 2025, Quarterfinals

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 10, 2025 15:04 GMT
Finland vs Georgia Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 10 | EuroBasket 2025, Quarter Finals
Finland vs Georgia Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 10 | EuroBasket 2025, Quarter Finals - Images via IMAGN

Finland, led by Utah Jazz center Lauri Markkanen, took on Georgia in the quarterfinals of the 2025 EuroBasket tournament at the Xiaomi Arena, in Riga, Latvia.

The Finnish led at halftime 57-40, with Mikael Jantunen recording 15 points, three rebounds and two assists. Tornike Shengelia for the Georgians recorded 12 points, three rebounds and five assists.

Finland vs. Georgia game summary

Finland secured a third place finish in Group B, finishing behind Germany and Lithuania and earned a spot in the Round of 16. They then pulled off a major upset by defeating Serbia (92-86), a team featuring Denver Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic.

Lauri Markkanen recorded 29 points, while Elias Valtonen hit a pivotal 3-point shot and scored eight of his 13 points in the closing minutes.

Georgia finished 4th in Group C, behind Greece, Italy and Bosnia & Herzegovina, which qualified them for the knockout phase. In the Round of 16, Georgia shocked tournament favorite France, winning 80-70. This marked Georgia’s first-ever appearance in the EuroBasket quarterfinals.

