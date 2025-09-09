Finland vs Georgia Preview and Prediction for Sept. 10 | 2025 EuroBasket Quarterfinals

Finland and Georgia opened the Final Phase of EuroBasket 2025 with stunning upsets, knocking out Serbia and France in the Round of 16.
The two sides now meet in the third quarterfinal, which will also be the first game on Wednesday. Fans can look forward to seeing NBA players Lauri Markkanen, Goga Bitadze and Sandro Mamukelashvili share the court in what promises to be an entertaining matchup.
Finland vs. Georgia: Details for EuroBasket Quarterfinals
The Finland vs. Georgia Quarterfinals EuroBasket game is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. local time (10 a.m. EST and 7 a.m. PT) at the Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia. The live telecast will be available on Courtside 1891 worldwide. Fans can also use DAZN to stream the contest.
Finland vs. Georgia Preview
Finland came into EuroBasket 2025 in strong form, having won all four of their preparatory games. They carried that momentum into the tournament by opening with three straight victories, defeating Sweden, Great Britain and Montenegro by an average margin of 17.6 points.
Their run stalled late in the group stage. Despite Lauri Markkanen’s efforts, Finland dropped their final two games, falling 81–78 to Lithuania and 91–61 to Germany. They finished Group B with a 3–2 record, good enough for third place, which set up a knockout clash against Serbia, the second seed from Group A.
Serbia, led by Nikola Jokic, was the heavy favorite. But Finland stunned them with a remarkable upset. Markkanen poured in 29 points, while Mikael Jantunen, Miro Little and Elias Valtonen stepped up with a combined 41 points in the 92–86 win.
Georgia’s run has been even more surprising. They entered the tournament winless in their six warm-up games and barely made it into the knockout stage with a 2–3 record, just enough for the fourth seed in Group C.
Yet they rose to the occasion in the Round of 16, shocking France with an 80–70 victory powered by Kamar Baldwin and Tornike Shengelia, who each scored 24 points.
Finland vs. Georgia Rosters
Finland
Miro Little
Sasu Salin
Olivier Nkamhoua
Mikael Jantunen
Elias Valtonen
Alexander Madsen
Edon Maxhuni
Lauri Markkanen
Miikka Muurinen
Andre Gustavson
Jacob Grandison
Ilari Seppälä
Georgia
Rati Andronikashvili
Kamar Baldwin
Giorgi Ochkhikidze
Duda Sanadze
Kakha Jintcharadze
Aleksandre Phevadze
Beka Burjanadze
Tornike Shengelia
Giorgi Korsantia
Goga Bitadze
Giorgi Shermadini
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Finland vs. Georgia Predicted Starting Lineups
Finland
G: Miro Little | G: Sasu Salin | F: Elias Valtonen | F: Mikael Jantunen | C: Lauri Markkanen
Georgia
G: Kamar Baldwin | G: Duda Sanadze | F: Sandro Mamukelashvili | F: Tornike Shengelia | C: Goga Bitadze
Finland vs. Georgia Prediction
Both teams have exceeded expectations by reaching the quarterfinals, but Finland comes in with stronger momentum. They have won seven of their last nine games, including warm-up matches, and are led by one of the tournament’s best performers, Lauri Markkanen. He is averaging 26 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2.7 assists per game.
Prediction: Expect Finland to win and secure a berth in the semifinals.
