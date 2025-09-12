Finland vs Germany Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 12 | EuroBasket 2025 Semifinals

Lauri Markkanen and Finland faced Dennis Schroder and Germany in their EuroBasket 2025 Semifinals matchup. Markkanen had led Finland to a 3-2 record in the group stage, losing to Lithuania and Germany.

But the team managed to take down Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the round of 16 before defeating Georgia in the quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Germany had been perfect heading into Friday’s game, winning all its matchups at EuroBasket 2025.

Friday’s semifinal matchup started with Finland and Germany exchanging points in the paint. Finland tightened up on the interior, getting stops and converting on the other end, establishing a six-point lead halfway through the first quarter (11-5).

Both teams exchanged 3-pointers on the next possession, bringing the score to 16-9 with Finland leading. Lauri Markkanen finally scored his first points of the game, extending Finland’s lead to nine. Germany refused to let its opponents extend the lead, converting on four straight possessions to make it a one-point game with four minutes left in the first quarter (18-17).

The Germans went on a 12-2 run after Markkanen got his first points, resulting in a three-point lead with three minutes left in the first (21-18).

Germany completely turned the game around in the closing minutes of the first, taking an eight-point lead with excellent perimeter shooting. Finland also made strong plays down the stretch, cutting the lead to four points at the end of the first (30-26).

Germany continued its stellar run in the second quarter, putting up six unanswered points as the team took a 10-point lead (36-26). Dennis Schroder picked up his eight assists in the second quarter as Franz Wagner reached 11 points.

Lauri Markkanen scored Finland's first points of the second quarter with six minutes left. The rest of his team continued to struggle, looking helpless to push back against the Germans' full-court press.

The team struggled to convert both inside and from the perimeter as Germany's lead ballooned to 18 points halfway through the second quarter (46-28). The team hit another three-pointer as Finland converted on the other end, making it a 19-point game (49-30).

Nothing Finland did on defense seemed to matter as Germany continued scoring. Meanwhile, Markkanen and Co. finally began to show life on offense and pulled off a 9-3 run, bringing them to within 13 points (52-39).

The first half of play closed with both teams exchanging 3-pointers as Germany headed into the half-time break with a 14-point lead (61-47). Franz Wagner recorded 20 points in the first half, while Schroder contributed 13 points and eight assists. Meanwhile, Olivier Nkamhoua led the way for Finland with 13 points at the half.

Finland opened the scoring in the second half as Markkanen hit a 3-pointer to make it a nine-point game. Isaac Bonga answered back with a 3-pointer on the other end to make it a 12-point game again (64-52).

Schroder added three more to extend the lead to 15. Andreas Obst also got on the board, draining a shot from beyond the arc to make it an 18-point game with 6:30 left in the third quarter (70-52).

Finland continued attacking from 3-point range, looking to cut into Germany's lead. They found some success, making it a 15-point game with 4:00 left in the third (75-60). But the Germans kept up their relentless interior offense, making life difficult for their opponents.

Nkamhoua scored four straight points in the paint, cutting the deficit to 11 near the end of the third quarter. A five-point swing then cut Germany's lead to six (77-71). Schroder and Co. closed the third quarter strong, taking an eight-point lead into the final quarter of play.

Finland vs Germany player stats and box score for Sept. 12

Finland

Germany

