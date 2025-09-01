Lauri Markkanen's Finland and Jonas Valanciunas' Lithuania squared off in Monday's 2025 EuroBasket Group D fixture. Finland entered the clash with a 3-0 record, while Lithuania boasted a 2-1 record. Nevertheless, both teams appeared well-matched on paper.

Ad

The first quarter summed it up as the Fins led by only one point. Lithuania did a phenomenal job of keeping Markkanen quiet with only two points on four shot attempts. Meanwhile, his NBA counterpart, Valanciunas, came off the bench but had four points.

Lithuania had a much better showing to start the second quarter. After trailing by seven to begin the game, they jumped ahead with a six-point lead three minutes into the second frame. Rokas Jokubaitis was responsible for it after he scored nine points until that point.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lithuanians managed to keep Lauri Markkanen in check and make his teammates beat them, which worked in their favor during the first half. It was key in them maintaining their lead and even extending it to nine points. Jokubaitis remained on a heater during the second and had 13 points on 5 of 11 shots entering the break.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Meanwhile, Finland couldn't trim the game-high nine-point lead before halftime, but came close multiple times, thanks to Mikael Jantunen's 13 points. Lauri Markkanen was held to only seven points on 3 of 9 shots.

Ad

Here's the box score after the first half:

Finland vs Lithuania Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept. 1 | 2025 EuroBasket

Finland player stats and box score

Player Minutes Points FG 2-PT FG 3-PT FG FTM OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Mi ro LITT LE 8:57 0 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1 1 1 1 -6 Sa su SALIN * 12:51 0 0/4

(0%) 0/2

(0%) 0/2

(0%) /

(%) 1 1 2 1 2 -6 Olivi er NKAMHO UA 6:31 2 1/4

(25%) 1/2

(50%) 0/2

(0%) /

(%) 1 1 2 2 1 1 -4 Mika el JANTUNEN * 13:52 13 6/7

(86%) 5/6

(83%) 1/1

(100%) /

(%) 2 2 1 0 Eli as VALTONEN * 11:52 6 2/5

(40%) 1/3

(33%) 1/2

(50%) 1/1

(100%) 1 1 2 1 2 1 -2 Alexand er MADS EN 5:41 2 1/1

(100%) 1/1

(100%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 1 1 3 -8 Ed on MAXHUNI * 11:03 3 1/3

(33%) 0/1

(0%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 1 1 2 1 1 -3 Lau ri MARKKANEN * 13:56 7 3/9

(33%) 3/7

(43%) 0/2

(0%) 1/2

(50%) 3 3 6 4 1 1 -6 Miik ka MUURIN EN 3:56 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 1 -5 And re GUSTAVS ON 7:19 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 -4 Jac ob GRANDIS ON 4:02 3 1/4

(25%) 0/1

(0%) 1/3

(33%) /

(%) -1 Ila ri SEPPA LA 0:00 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%)

Ad

Lithuania player stats and box score

Player Minutes Points FG 2-PT FG 3-PT FG FTM OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Mar ek BLAZEVIC * 11:28 6 2/3

(67%) 2/3

(67%) /

(%) 2/2

(100%) 1 1 2 2 1 1 1 2 Margir is NORMANTAS * 11:40 2 1/2

(50%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) /

(%) 2 2 1 1 1 Arn as VELIC KA 2:38 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 2 Gyt is RADZEVICI US 9:04 2 1/3

(33%) 1/2

(50%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 2 2 9 Tad as SEDEKERSK IS 5:37 2 1/1

(100%) 1/1

(100%) /

(%) /

(%) 7 Azuol as TUBELIS * 14:23 7 3/8

(38%) 3/7

(43%) 0/1

(0%) 1/2

(50%) 2 4 6 2 2 Rok as JOKUBAITIS * 17:19 13 5/11

(45%) 4/9

(44%) 1/2

(50%) 2/2

(100%) 1 1 2 5 1 2 7 Lauryn as BIRUT IS 0:00 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Jon as VALANCIUN AS 8:32 8 4/5

(80%) 4/5

(80%) /

(%) /

(%) 2 1 3 1 1 1 7 Rok as GIEDRAIT IS 0:00 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Ign as SARGIUN AS 8:23 3 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 1 1 1 2 2 8 Deivid as SIRVYDIS * 10:56 2 1/3

(33%) 1/1

(100%) 0/2

(0%) /

(%) 1 1 2 1 1 0

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More