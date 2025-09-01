Finland vs Lithuania Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept. 1 | 2025 EuroBasket 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Sep 01, 2025 18:24 GMT
Poland v Finland - Basketball International Friendly. - Source: Getty
Finland vs Lithuania Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept. 1 | 2025 EuroBasket (Image Source: Getty)

Lauri Markkanen's Finland and Jonas Valanciunas' Lithuania squared off in Monday's 2025 EuroBasket Group D fixture. Finland entered the clash with a 3-0 record, while Lithuania boasted a 2-1 record. Nevertheless, both teams appeared well-matched on paper.

Ad

The first quarter summed it up as the Fins led by only one point. Lithuania did a phenomenal job of keeping Markkanen quiet with only two points on four shot attempts. Meanwhile, his NBA counterpart, Valanciunas, came off the bench but had four points.

Lithuania had a much better showing to start the second quarter. After trailing by seven to begin the game, they jumped ahead with a six-point lead three minutes into the second frame. Rokas Jokubaitis was responsible for it after he scored nine points until that point.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Lithuanians managed to keep Lauri Markkanen in check and make his teammates beat them, which worked in their favor during the first half. It was key in them maintaining their lead and even extending it to nine points. Jokubaitis remained on a heater during the second and had 13 points on 5 of 11 shots entering the break.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Meanwhile, Finland couldn't trim the game-high nine-point lead before halftime, but came close multiple times, thanks to Mikael Jantunen's 13 points. Lauri Markkanen was held to only seven points on 3 of 9 shots.

Ad

Here's the box score after the first half:

Finland vs Lithuania Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept. 1 | 2025 EuroBasket

Finland player stats and box score

PlayerMinutesPointsFG2-PT FG3-PT FGFTMOREBDREBREBASTPFTOSTLBLKBOX SCORE
Miro LITTLE8:5700/1
(0%)		/
(%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		1111-6
Sasu SALIN *12:5100/4
(0%)		0/2
(0%)		0/2
(0%)		/
(%)		11212-6
Olivier NKAMHOUA6:3121/4
(25%)		1/2
(50%)		0/2
(0%)		/
(%)		112211-4
Mikael JANTUNEN *13:52136/7
(86%)		5/6
(83%)		1/1
(100%)		/
(%)		2210
Elias VALTONEN *11:5262/5
(40%)		1/3
(33%)		1/2
(50%)		1/1
(100%)		112121-2
Alexander MADSEN5:4121/1
(100%)		1/1
(100%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		1113-8
Edon MAXHUNI *11:0331/3
(33%)		0/1
(0%)		1/2
(50%)		/
(%)		11211-3
Lauri MARKKANEN *13:5673/9
(33%)		3/7
(43%)		0/2
(0%)		1/2
(50%)		336411-6
Miikka MUURINEN3:560/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		11-5
Andre GUSTAVSON7:190/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		1-4
Jacob GRANDISON4:0231/4
(25%)		0/1
(0%)		1/3
(33%)		/
(%)		-1
Ilari SEPPALA0:00/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
Ad

Lithuania player stats and box score

PlayerMinutesPointsFG2-PT FG3-PT FGFTMOREBDREBREBASTPFTOSTLBLKBOX SCORE
Marek BLAZEVIC *11:2862/3
(67%)		2/3
(67%)		/
(%)		2/2
(100%)		11221112
Margiris NORMANTAS *11:4021/2
(50%)		1/2
(50%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		22111
Arnas VELICKA2:380/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		2
Gytis RADZEVICIUS9:0421/3
(33%)		1/2
(50%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		229
Tadas SEDEKERSKIS5:3721/1
(100%)		1/1
(100%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		7
Azuolas TUBELIS *14:2373/8
(38%)		3/7
(43%)		0/1
(0%)		1/2
(50%)		24622
Rokas JOKUBAITIS *17:19135/11
(45%)		4/9
(44%)		1/2
(50%)		2/2
(100%)		1125127
Laurynas BIRUTIS0:00/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
Jonas VALANCIUNAS8:3284/5
(80%)		4/5
(80%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		2131117
Rokas GIEDRAITIS0:00/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
Ignas SARGIUNAS8:2331/2
(50%)		/
(%)		1/2
(50%)		/
(%)		111228
Deividas SIRVYDIS *10:5621/3
(33%)		1/1
(100%)		0/2
(0%)		/
(%)		112110
About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications