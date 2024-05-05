"Finna pass on his body, I'm John Stockton": NBA fans staggered as Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' verse draws Drake and Karl Malone parallels

Kendrick Lamar released a new diss track on Saturday night, titled “Nothing Like Us,” which included a reference to Karl Malone, as he continued to accuse Drake of engaging in pedophilia.

In a verse from the song, Kendrick likened himself to NBA legend John Stockton, subtly alluding to Drake as Malone, who faced controversy for fathering a child with a 13-year-old girl when he was an adult. Stockton and Malone played together for the Utah Jazz for 18 seasons.

“How many opps you really got? I mean, it's too many options. I'm finna pass on this body, I'm John Stockton,” Kendrick rapped in his new song.

NBA fans were taken aback by Kendrick's ability to incorporate such a controversial reference in his song as a diss toward Drake, especially considering this was his fourth song released in just a few days.

Here are a few fan responses to Kendrick's diss track aimed at Drake:

Kendrick's verse about John Stockton has fans taken aback

Kendrick had more intense verses in the song, alleging inappropriate conduct by Drake, such as:

"Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles."

"Why you trollin' like a b*tch? Ain't you tired? Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A-Minor."

Drake’s photo with ‘neighbor’ Karl Malone resurfaces after Kendrick Lamar’s new song

As jokes circulated about Drake and Karl Malone, a 2017 photo resurfaced on social media showing the two after watching a Toronto Raptors game. In the photo, Drake, who referred to Malone as his neighbor in his caption, posed with the Jazz great.

The post has since been removed from Drake's Instagram, but some fans were able to save copies of the photo.

Karl Malone, nicknamed "The Mailman," was one of the NBA’s most dominant power forwards, renowned for his time with the Utah Jazz and later the LA Lakers. He won earned several accolades in his 19-year NBA career, including two MVP awards, 14 All-Star appearances, and ranking third on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Despite his illustrious career, Malone faced controversy, notably in a 1998 paternity suit where he was alleged to have fathered a child with a 13-year-old girl when he was 20. This incident severely tarnished his reputation.

In 1997 and 1998, Karl Malone, alongside his longtime teammate John Stockton, guided the Jazz to the franchise's sole two NBA Finals appearances. Despite their efforts, both appearances ended in defeat to Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.