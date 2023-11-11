"FIRE HAM IMMEDIATELY": LA Lakers fans are vexed as Cam Reddish starts over Austin Reaves for In-Season Tournament clash vs. Suns

Darvin Ham has decided to move Austin Reaves to the bench in favor of Cam Reddish as the LA Lakers try to snap a three-game losing skid. “AR,” who many expected to push for an All-Star selection, has been part of the starting unit since last season’s trade deadline. Reddish, meanwhile, struggled to even get playing time, seeing action in 40 games, 20 of which were as a starter. Perhaps the Lakers’ injuries forced Ham to make the move.

Ham will roll out a starting unit that includes Reddish, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Taurean Prince and D’Angelo Russell. The news promptly earned reactions from basketball fans on Twitter/X:

"FIRE HAM IMMEDIATELY"

Darvin Ham promoted Austin Reaves to the starting unit following the two separate trades involving Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley. The former MVP was sent to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal while Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic.

Without Westbrook and Beverley on the roster, Ham gave “AR” the opportunity to line up alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The move paid off as the LA Lakers had the best record following the trade deadline.

With Reaves in the starting unit, the Lakers pulled off two straight upsets in the playoffs. They beat the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies before dispatching the sixth-ranked Golden State Warriors. “AR” was unquestionably the team’s third-best player behind Davis and James.

Injuries to Jarred Vanderbilt, who has not played this season, and Gabe Vincent may have forced Darvin Ham to tinker with his lineup. He might have wanted to have Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves anchor the second unit until he gets everyone healthy.

Cam Reddish has played his role well as the team’s defensive nuisance around the perimeter. Perhaps Ham sees him as the ideal matchup against Kevin Durant. The coach could reinstate Reaves back to his usual spot in the next game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

The LA Lakers need everyone to step up

Darvin Ham needs everyone on the LA Lakers to step up. It doesn’t matter if a player starts or comes off the bench. Everyone has to do their part for the team to snap a five-game road losing streak.

The Lakers have been outscored by a staggering 32.6 points per 100 possessions in the first quarter. They can’t start every game on their heels and then try to mount a rally to win games. It’s a big reason why they’re 3-5 other than the injuries.

The LA Lakers are hitting just 29.6% from behind the arc, which is dead last in the NBA. They score just 109 points per game, which is 23rd in the league. Their defense has been so-so as well. They are 19th in defensive rating.

Darvin Ham couldn’t care less about who starts or comes off the bench now. He did that with Russell Westbrook. Doing the same to Austin Reaves is nothing out of the ordinary for him. What he needs is for the Lakers to do their job to get back in the win column.