"Fire JJ Redick pls" - NBA fans lash out at Lakers coach for benching Marcus Smart ahead of Warriors matchup

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 13, 2025 00:55 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers-Press Conference - Source: Imagn
"Fire JJ Redick pls" - NBA fans lash out at Lakers coach for benching Marcus Smart ahead of Warriors matchup. [photo: Imagn]

JJ Redick told reporters on Saturday that Austin Reaves and Marcus Smart would play their first preseason games on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors. While the former’s status remained the same, Redick changed the latter's designation hours before the game. The LA Lakers coach corrected himself by saying that he “misspoke” about Smart’s availability (per Jovan Buha).

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to the gaffe from the former NBA player:

“Fire JJ Redick, pls.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan said:

Ad

Marcus Smart, like Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic, sat out the Lakers’ first two preseason games. Redick said that the former Boston Celtics captain dealt with flu-like symptoms after LA’s 103-81 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Oct 3. The issue kept him on the inactive list in the Lakers’ 111-103 loss to the Dubs in San Francisco.

With the Lakers playing in front of their home fans for the first time in the preseason, many happily embraced Redick’s announcement on Saturday. Instead, the home team’s supporters were again frustrated that the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year would not suit up for his new team.

Ad

JJ Redick informed reporters, though, that Marcus Smart would play in the Lakers’ two of three preseason games.

LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic will not play, per JJ Redick

More than any player on the LA Lakers, fans eagerly waited for news of Luka Doncic’s availability. JJ Redick said on Saturday that Doncic’s status was still to be determined. A little over 24 hours later, the coach made the Slovenian unavailable for the showdown against the Golden State Warriors.

Ad
Ad

Unlike Smart and LeBron James, who will miss multiple weeks due to a nerve issue, Doncic is healthy. Presumably, Redick and the training staff are keeping him out after the point guard’s EuroBasket duties with his national team.

According to Redick, the team’s goal is to make Doncic appear in two of LA’s last three preseason games. After the marquee clash on Sunday against the Dubs, Redick’s group has three preseason games in four days.

Doncic, unlikely to play in back-to-back games, could appear on Tuesday against the Suns in Phoenix. The point guard could sit out an intriguing encounter with his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, on Wednesday. Doncic could be available again when the Lakers host the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications