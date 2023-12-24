"Fire that kid ASAP": Spurs fans distraught as Victor Wembanyama injures himself after stepping on ball boy's foot

Victor Wembanyama suffered a freak injury ahead of the San Antonio Spurs-Dallas Mavericks game tonight. Wembanyama was a late scratch after he happened to step on a ball boy's foot during pre-game warmups. The incident occurred an hour before tip-off.

Wembanyama cut his workout shortly after that. He grimaced in pain and tried walking it off, but it didn't make a difference for Wembanyama. It will be the third game he's missed this season, second because of an ankle injury. Wembanyama didn't play in the Spurs' last game against the Milwaukee Bucks because of ankle soreness.

The injury may have become worse after the freak incident during the warmups. Wembanyama was supposed to be on a minute restriction today because of the ankle soreness. The Spurs made a late call to bench him just minutes before tip-off after he was re-taped.

Here's the video of the incident:

San Antonio Spurs fans were distraught with how things went down for the Victor Wembanyama. It is probably one of the most unluckiest injuries a player can sustain. The Spurs fans expressed their frustration with the ball boy whose foot Wembanyama stepped on. One fan wrote:

"Fire that kid ASAP"

More reactions followed:

Victor Wembanyama could miss some time after re-aggravating ankle injury

Victor Wembanyama's unfortunate injury is a significant blow to the San Antonio Spurs' plans for their No.1 pick. The Spurs are 4-23 this season and on a three-game losing streak. They are dead last in the Western Conference. That was despite Wembanyama playing 23 of the team's 25 games.

Wembanyama is averaging a team-high 18.5 points and 10.7 rebounds, shooting on 43/28/77 splits. He's also swatting 3.0 blocks a game. The No. 1 pick was in sensational form before sustaining the ankle injury. He had a double-double in eight consecutive games.

Five of those games ended with him scoring over 20 points, including a 30-piece against Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers. Unfortunately, Wembanyama's run ended with an injury that could see him miss time.

His growth and development have been the Spurs' goal this year. With him sustaining an injury while he got more comfortable, this pauses Wembanyama inching closer to his ceiling.

The Spurs will hope the sprain isn't as significant and Victor Wembanyama returns at 100% condition soon.