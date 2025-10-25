"Fire Nico and Trade AD": Mavericks Fans Have Had It With Anthony Davis as Cooper Flagg Era Remains Winless

The Dallas Mavericks are one with the Anthony Davis experiment after the Cooper Flagg era remained winless on Friday. After dropping Wednesday's opener to the San Antonio Spurs with a 125-92 margin, Dallas lost 117-107 to the lottery-projected Washington Wizards.

While Davis remained the team's most productive player with 27 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks, Mavericks fans were unhappy with his turnovers. Dallas was down 105-99 when he missed a pair of free throws. Shortly, he committed two turnovers in 20 seconds, including a bad pass to Flagg.

By then, the lead stretched significantly, putting an end to the Mavericks' quest for a late rally. Davis' last few possessions left the team's fans irate, who quickly called for his trade.

Not just that, some also returned with the "Fire Nico" chants against the team's General Manager, which echoed across Dallas after he traded Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis.

Here's how fans reacted:

Mavs Film Room 🐴🎥 @MavsFilmRoom Trade AD

Adam Harden @aharden2 But who would be dumb enough to give up a generational playmaker for a washed AD?

Space Solomagne @SSolomagne Do it now, he will fake an injury when we get close to the trade deadline to prevent it.

Nico is a Terrorist @mikastaz Couldn’t agree more. Fire Nico and trade AD. Then we can move on. Davis has had butter on his hands all night, he’s cost us the game

Mavsfan55 @Mavsfan551 I mean yeah but who would want him? Vet min maybe you could get a SRP. Overweight, half blind, and 32 going on 48?

Flagg Appreciator @Wavs77 lol Nico burned this franchise to the ground with one move

Anthony Davis finished with five turnovers in total, similar to Cooper Flagg, while the Mavericks had 21 as a team. However, Davis had the more costly ones mentioned above, as Dallas had the opportunity to swing the momentum.

