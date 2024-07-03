"Fire Rob Pelinka" - NBA fans troll Lakers GM after reports of Buddy Hield's sign-and-trade with Warriors surface

The LA Lakers are set to miss out on another free agent with Buddy Hield reportedly heading to the Golden State Warriors via trade. The Lakers have not made any significant signings this offseason and NBA fans can't help but troll their front office.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers are in serious talks about a potential sign-and-trade involving Hield. They are reportedly working to finalize the deal that would give Golden State a replacement for Klay Thompson.

"Just In: The Golden State Warriors are in serious talks on a sign-and-trade deal to acquire Buddy Hield, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Warriors and 76ers have been in deep discussions, working to finalize the deal for one of the NBA's best three-point shooters," Charania wrote.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Golden State Warriors are set to add one of the best shooters in the NBA to replace the production of Klay Thompson. Buddy Hield should have been a target by a team like the LA Lakers because they lack outside shooting. Fans are not happy with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka for missing out on Hield.

"Fire Rob Pelinka," one fan wrote.

"The Lakers are cooked. Rob Pelinka, wake up," another fan commented.

"Rob Pelinka is still asleep Lmao," a fan remarked.

Expand Tweet

The LA Lakers have been quiet in free agency, missing out on other players such as Klay Thompson, James Harden and Jonas Valanciunas. The Lakers have not made any significant moves this summer, which could put the team in jeopardy of not improving the roster from last season.

"LAKERS MOVE OUT UR A**!!!" one fan commented.

"Lakers missing out yet again," another fan wrote.

"Do the Lakers do anything?" a fan asked.

Buddy Hield shot 38.6% from 3s last season

Buddy Hield shot 38.6% from 3s last season (Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Buddy Hield spent last season with two teams, the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers. Hield led the league in games played with 84, two more than the total number of regular-season games per team. He started the campaign with the Pacers, averaging 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired him from the Pacers at the trade deadline, putting up 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 32 games played. He shot 43.6% from the field, including 38.6% from beyond the arc. He also averaged 2.6 3s made per game.

The Golden State Warriors could use someone like Hield to replace Klay Thompson's production. The 31-year-old guard has been coming off the bench for both the Pacers and Sixers, and could be a non-factor at times. The Warriors have been active in free agency, adding De'Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback