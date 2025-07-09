"Fired all Luka’s boys and brought in Kyrie’s boys": Fans erupt as Nico Harrison adds another Lakers coach to Mavs' arsenal with Phil Handy hiring

NBA fans reacted to the Dallas Mavericks reportedly adding longtime assistant Phil Handy to Jason Kidd's staff.
On Wednesday, NBA insider Marc Stein tweeted that Handy has agreed to join the Mavericks. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Dallas has also hired Mike Penberthy to their staff. On Thursday, reports said that Nico Harrison and Co. is negotiating a deal for Frank Vogel to become the team's lead assistant after serving as an adviser last season.
The Mavericks' staff in 2025-26 will feature the reunion of four members of the LA Lakers' 2020 championship staff. Kidd, Handy and Penberthy served under Vogel.
One fan speculated that Harrison purposely fired members of the coaching staff whom former franchise star Luka Doncic preferred.
Several others were happy to see the reunion of Kyrie Irving and Handy, who were both part of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 title run.
"Phil Handy hugging Kyrie after winning the championship, hope to see y’all re-create this," a fan wrote.
Several others predicted that Dallas could now win the championship next season.
According to Stein, Popeyes Jones will also join Kidd's staff. Handy and Jones will fill the spots vacated by Jared Dudley and God Shammgod, who moved to the Denver Nuggets and the Orlando Magic, respectively.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
