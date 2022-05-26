“First half was s**t; Threw it away" - Boston Celtics' All-Star gives honest opinion on his performance, mentions he "came out and played basketball in the second half"

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was brutally honest when reviewing his performance after his team's Game 5 win over the Miami Heat in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Brown wasn't having the best of games until the second half began.

He registered only six points across the first two quarters, shooting two of seven from the floor. He also committed four turnovers during that period. Here's what Brown had to say about his performance during the post-game press conference (via House of Highlights):

"As the game wears on, some of that energy, some of that intensity starts to wear off, so the game opens up a little bit. The game opened up for me in the second half. I didn't want to look down, I didn't want to look in to the past think that this game was over. "

Brown continued:

"My team needed me to come out and respond. First half was sh*t, threw it away, come out play basketball in the second half."

Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 25 points for the Boston Celtics, shooting 52% from the floor. He also made five 3-pointers on nine attempts. He scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half alone, with 13 coming in the fourth period as the C's proceeded to seal a 93-80 win.

Boston Celtics find their groove in the second half in Game 5 win vs. Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics have been one of the better teams when making in-game adjustments during this playoff campaign. They displayed that again during their win in Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

Boston weren't as efficient from the floor, making only 38.2% of their shots, including four of 16 from 3-point range in the first half. They were outscored 37-42 in that period. Jayson Tatum shot a paltry one of nine from the floor, while Jaylen Brown went two of seven.

It seemed as if the Boston Celtics were heading to Game 6 on Friday down 3-2. Nevertheless, their superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown stepped up their performances in the second half to guide the team to a hard-fought win.

Tatum and Brown combined for 37 points on 14 of 23 shooting across the last two quarters.

The Celtics did the most damage in the third quarter when they outscored Miami 32-16, overturning a five-point halftime deficit. Boston shot 61.1% while holding their opponents down to only four of 25 shooting.

