"First Kyrie then now Suggs?" - Fans react as Jalen Suggs is ruled out for the season in dreadful day for NBA injuries

Jalen Suggs is the most recent addition to the list of injured NBA players after it was announced on Tuesday that he won't return to the court for the Orlando Magic this season. Suggs has been out with a knee injury for the last month, but after undergoing surgery to take out some cartilage in his knee, Suggs was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

NBA fans took to social media to voice their opinions about Suggs' injury, which came just hours after it was announced that the Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving tore his ACL. Fans reacted with sympathy and surprise for Suggs and the Magic, who need all their pieces to make a playoff push.

Suggs has been fighting knee issues throughout the season, his fourth in the NBA. Fans said that they feel bad for the team and the league as many of its stars are getting hurt.

"First kyrie then now Suggs???!!!" one fan tweeted.

"The injury bug going around smh," a fan said.

"Is everyone out for the year. That’s the theme of the day it seems," another fan commented.

Orlando fans expressed their support for Suggs as he continues to recover.

"God bless for quick and full recovery 🙏" one fan said.

"Guy was killing it this year, no cap!" another fan wrote.

"significant setback for the Orlando Magic," a fan commented.

The season has been injury-riddled for the Magic, with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero missing extended stretches. The up-and-coming team entered the campaign full of optimism, but without their top players on the court, they have struggled.

Jalen Suggs joins a growing list of players out for the season

Jalen Suggs and Kyrie Irving are the latest additions to the list of NBA stars who have been ruled out for the season. A decent team could be made up of players who won't be returning to the court as Suggs and Irving join Joel Embiid, Jalen Johnson and Dejounte Murray.

With the end of the regular season nearing, players around the league are often shut down as their teams focus on the future. However, losing Suggs is a huge blow to the Orlando Magic, who had significant playoff aspirations at the beginning of the campaign.

