First Look: Unreleased images of Austin Reaves signature shoes 'AR1' from Rigorer following Lakers guard's massive deal with Chinese shoe brand

Austin Reaves and Rigorer’s partnership has seen the two sides release two colorways of his popular AR1 shoes, with both selling out and receiving rave reviews from fans. On the heels of the release of his first two signature AR1 colorways, Reaves has signed a seven-figure extension that sees him being named a shareholder in the company.

In honor of the deal, Reaves is also releasing a new colorway of the AR1 shoe later this week. A press release from KicksCrew sent to Sportskeeda’s Evan Bell relayed the news of Reaves’ new deal, as well as the news of the all-new Rigorer Milky Way AR1 release.

The shoes will drop on Dec. 8 exclusively on KicksCrew.com, much like past Rigorer AR1 releases, which have continued to sell out on release.

Austin Reaves spoke about the partnership, as well as the release of the new Milky Way AR1s in the previously mentioned press release, where he was quoted as saying:

“I'm proud to continue this partnership with Rigorer; the incredible team has developed a shoe that aligns with my values - High-performance accessibility. The team has welcomed me like family, and I will always appreciate them for believing in me at this early stage of my career.”

The new colorway, which will also feature the same groundbreaking technology as previous models will release on Dec. 8.

The release will take place exclusively on KicksCrew.com and Rigorer.com, with the sale going live at 11 am EST (8 am PT) and the shoes available for $100.

Check out some photos of the shoes ahead of their release, below.

Rigorer AR1 - 'Milky Way'

“These are the values that Rigorer embodies” - Rigorer VP Shawn Liu praises Austin Reaves

Last year saw Austin Reaves emerge as a budding young star in the NBA, with Rigorer signing the standout to an exclusive footwear deal.

Heading into the offseason, it was no secret that Austin Reaves would garner significant interest on the market, however, the LA Lakers resigned him to a 4-year $53 million deal.

On the heels of the signing, Austin Reaves suited up for Team USA, marking a significant milestone in his young career. There, he took his game to the next level, earning plenty of attention and praise on a global scale.

In honor of his offseason run with Team USA, Reaves and Rigorer released the AR1 Stars & Stripes through KicksCrew, with the release limited to just 1000 pairs.

After the commercial success of the shoes, Reaves and Rigorer then released the AR1 ‘Showtime’ colorway marking the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

As he and the LA Lakers continue to fight with hopes of making a postseason run, Rigorer VP Shawn Liu praised Reaves for his competitiveness and desire to win.

He was quoted in the previously mentioned press release as saying:

“We are incredibly excited to continue working with Austin and his team; he continues to show incredible promise and utmost dedication to win. These are the values that Rigorer embodies and wants to spread to athletes around the world.”

The Lakers will take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday in the knockout round of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of the Rigorer AR1 Milky Way shoes, expect to see Reaves wearing the shoes on-court soon.