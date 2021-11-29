“First of many!!” - LeBron James expresses jubilation as Odell Beckham Jr. registers his first touchdown with the LA Rams

LeBron James is one of the most prominent athletes globally and a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams; Odell Beckham Jr. is also one of those athletes. The two both play in LA, and James has supported the Rams since joining the Lakers in 2018 by going to a few games.

Beckham has only played in two games for the Rams after being released by the Cleveland Browns and scored his first touchdown in his second game. James took to Instagram to support his friend and fellow LA athlete.

📱: NFL app OBJ's first TD with the Rams goes for 54 yards! #RamsHouse 📺: #LARvsGB on FOX📱: NFL app OBJ's first TD with the Rams goes for 54 yards! #RamsHouse📺: #LARvsGB on FOX📱: NFL app https://t.co/VPUI5PzyMU

James posted the video on his story while also adding in the captions,

“First of Many”

Beckham has struggled the last few seasons with injuries and internal fights with his former quarterback on the Browns. With the Lakers and the Rams pushing for championships in their respected sports, they will likely be routing for each other throughout the season.

James and the Lakers twitter had already congratulated Beckham when he joined the Rams. The last time the Lakers won an NBA Finals, the LA Dodgers won the World Series. Maybe the Rams and Lakers could do the same this season.

LeBron James' love affair with football

LeBron James back in 2011 at a Dallas Cowboys game

LeBron James was a two-sport athlete in high school. One was basketball, but the other was football. James was a rising star amongst college football scouts and maybe could have made it to the NFL if he had made different life choices.

Even though James is a Cleveland Browns fan, as he was born just outside Cleveland in Akron, Ohio, he seems to be an NFL fan. He said that he is also a Dallas Cowboys fan and now appears to be rooting for the Rams.

James may be running out of time at 36 years old, but it would be interesting if he ever decided to play in the NFL to see what he could do. Maybe sometime down the line, he could get involved in a celebrity game, or even in the NFL version of the All-Star Game, the Pro Bowl, and give fans what it could have been like.

NBA Buzz @OfficialNBABuzz LeBron James joined Peyton & Eli Manning on tonight’s Monday Night Football show!



LeBron considered joining the Cowboys or Seahawks after he was offered a contract during the 2011 NBA lockout.



Imagine LeBron in the NFL in his prime? 😳🏈 LeBron James joined Peyton & Eli Manning on tonight’s Monday Night Football show!LeBron considered joining the Cowboys or Seahawks after he was offered a contract during the 2011 NBA lockout. Imagine LeBron in the NFL in his prime? 😳🏈 https://t.co/t5F7sD1D7e

LeBron James is a fantastic athlete, and he shows that on any basketball court he steps on. However, he also revealed that on the football field, which would have been an interesting sight to see.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar