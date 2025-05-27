First openly gay NBA player Jason Collins ties the knot with longtime partner as former teammate Richard Jefferson attends

Former NBA player Jason Collins married his longtime partner, Brunson Green, in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. Collins was the first openly gay active NBA player in 2013, spending his final season with the Brooklyn Nets. Former teammate Richard Jefferson was in attendance amid his coverage of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Ad

In several Instagram stories, Collins acknowledged tying the knot with Green, who is an Academy Award-nominated film producer. They have been together since 2014, a year after the Stanford product publicly came out via a Sports Illustrated cover story.

Collins and Green were together for nine years before getting engaged in 2023 at the LA Lakers Pride Night, as per Hollywood Reporter. They split their time between Los Angeles and Austin, with Collins being an LA native and Green's Harbinger Pictures based in Texas.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jason Collins shared these on his IG stories. (Photos: @jasoncollins_98)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Among those in attendance were actresses Allison Janney and Octavia Spencer, who both starred in The Help, which was produced by Brunson Green's Harbinger Pictures in 2008. The movie was nominated for four Academy Awards, with Spencer winning Best Supporting Actress.

Ad

Former New Jersey Nets teammate Richard Jefferson was also present despite covering Game 4 of the Western Conference finals between the OKC Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Jefferson and Collins were part of the Nets team that went to back-to-back NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003.

Jason's twin brother, Jarron Collins, also a former NBA player, was also present along with his wife, Elsa Collins. He's currently an assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ad

Jason Collins shared these on his IG stories. (Photos: @jasoncollins_98)

How did Jason Collins meet Brunson Green?

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in 2023, 10 years after coming out, Jason Collins discussed a variety of topics, including his partner, Brunson Green. Collins gushed about the film producer, sharing how he met Green in Los Angeles.

Ad

"At a housewarming party, a couple of months after the SI story appeared," Collins said. "I was dating another guy at the time. I didn’t see Brunson again until we ran into each other at a party three months later. By that point, I was single again. Brunson left for Europe the following day, and, while he was overseas, I asked everyone I knew in L.A., 'Have you heard of this guy?'"

Ad

They officially became a couple in 2014, got engaged in 2023, and married two years later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.