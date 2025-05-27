First openly gay NBA player Jason Collins ties the knot with longtime partner as former teammate Richard Jefferson attends

Former NBA player Jason Collins married his longtime partner, Brunson Green, in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. Collins was the first openly gay active NBA player in 2013, spending his final season with the Brooklyn Nets. Former teammate Richard Jefferson was in attendance amid his coverage of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
In several Instagram stories, Collins acknowledged tying the knot with Green, who is an Academy Award-nominated film producer. They have been together since 2014, a year after the Stanford product publicly came out via a Sports Illustrated cover story.
Collins and Green were together for nine years before getting engaged in 2023 at the LA Lakers Pride Night, as per Hollywood Reporter. They split their time between Los Angeles and Austin, with Collins being an LA native and Green's Harbinger Pictures based in Texas.
Among those in attendance were actresses Allison Janney and Octavia Spencer, who both starred in The Help, which was produced by Brunson Green's Harbinger Pictures in 2008. The movie was nominated for four Academy Awards, with Spencer winning Best Supporting Actress.
Former New Jersey Nets teammate Richard Jefferson was also present despite covering Game 4 of the Western Conference finals between the OKC Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Jefferson and Collins were part of the Nets team that went to back-to-back NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003.
Jason's twin brother, Jarron Collins, also a former NBA player, was also present along with his wife, Elsa Collins. He's currently an assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans.
How did Jason Collins meet Brunson Green?
Speaking to Sports Illustrated in 2023, 10 years after coming out, Jason Collins discussed a variety of topics, including his partner, Brunson Green. Collins gushed about the film producer, sharing how he met Green in Los Angeles.
"At a housewarming party, a couple of months after the SI story appeared," Collins said. "I was dating another guy at the time. I didn’t see Brunson again until we ran into each other at a party three months later. By that point, I was single again. Brunson left for Europe the following day, and, while he was overseas, I asked everyone I knew in L.A., 'Have you heard of this guy?'"
They officially became a couple in 2014, got engaged in 2023, and married two years later.
