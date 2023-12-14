"First point, vs franchise record?": NBA fans in bedlam as Giannis Antetokounmpo's career-night ball was reserved for Pacers rookie 

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 64-point night career ended with utter chaos, as the Bucks star engaged in a massive altercation with the Pacers. That happened after Indiana deprived him of getting the ball despite his special game.

Antetokounmpo engaged in a verbal exchange with Tyrese Haliburton and other Pacers players and staff. He even rushed to the Pacers locker room to search the game ball. The Bucks' security eventually revived it for the two-time MVP.

Nobody knew the reason behind the Pacers' absurd decision to take Giannis' trophy away until Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported why that occurred. Hayne tweeted:

"Initial explanation from one member of Pacers to Bucks players as to why they took the game ball from Giannis Antetokounmpo: They wanted to give it to a rookie who scored his first career basket."

The rookie in question is Pacers' Oscar Tschiebwe, who was Indiana's undrafted signing this summer. Tschiebwe recorded his first career points on the same night that Giannis had a recording-shattering 64-point night.

NBA fans were perplexed to learn about the Pacers' reported decision, as they deemed Giannis' career points a more significant achievement than Oscar's first points.

NBA X, formerly Twitter, erupted after this report came out, as one fan wrote:

"First point, vs franchise record ? Be FR now."

Pacers GM gets elbowed in the rib amid Giannis Antetokounmpo scuffle per Rick Carlisle

The situation continues to get ugly following Giannis Antetokounmpo's spat with the Indiana Pacers. Rick Carlisle, the Pacers head coach, revealed that the team's GM got elbowed in the scuffle.

“It was Oscar Tshiebwe’s first official NBA point…We were not thinking about Giannis’ franchise (64-point) record," Carlisle said.

"I don't think any punched were landed, but my GM got elbowed in the ribs by one of their players."

It was an unfortunate end to the historic effort by Giannis, who tallied 64 points, 14 rebounds and four steals on 20-of-28 shooting. It was his career night and the best score in Bucks' franchise history.

It was a heated game overall, as there was a heated moment in the second half when Aaron Nesmith slammed Giannis to the floor. Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis had to be held back, while the latter even got ejected.