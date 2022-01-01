"First time in 2 years, they deserve to see me in a home uni" - Klay Thompson opens up on his return and desire to play in front of Golden State Warriors' home fans at Chase Center

Klay Thompson's return to action is imminent after missing basketball action for two consecutive years due to an ACL tear and an Achilles injury. The entire Golden State Warriors organization is eager to see their star shooter return to the court once more.

Earlier in the season, there was chatter that Klay Thompson could return before the Warriors' Christmas Day game against the Phoenix Suns. But that game has come and gone, and Klay Thompson is still yet to return to the floor. Understandably, the franchise are taking their time with him to make sure he is completely ready and avoid the risk of any injuries.

So far, Klay Thompson has actively performed in scrimmages with the Warriors' G-League unit and reportedly looks good in shootarounds. He will undoubtedly return soon and will be a significant boost to the Warriors' 2021-22 campaign.

According to Warriors beat reporter for The Athletic Anthony Slater, Klay Thompson believes his return is very close.

"I feel very close. I look forward to playing soon, I really do."

Klay Thompson was asked if he had a target date for his return. After shaking his head vigorously, he said that it will be relatively soon, but the final decision is out of his hands.

"It's up to Mr. Celebrini. He's just gonna let me know a day before, and we go from there. Cos I don't wanna have to sit around anxious and wait for a target date, but it should be relatively soon. They'll let me know couple of days before probably."

When asked if his return will be at Chase Center, he said:

"I want it to be in front of our fans. They deserve this. First time in two years, they deserve to see me in the home uni."

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Klay Thompson said he feels “very close”



-Target date? “That’s up to Mr. Celebrini.”



-Set on it being a home return? “Yeah. I want it to be in front of our fans. They deserve it.” Klay Thompson said he feels “very close”-Target date? “That’s up to Mr. Celebrini.”-Set on it being a home return? “Yeah. I want it to be in front of our fans. They deserve it.” https://t.co/xx8f4tUKQF

Going by what Klay Thompson said, his earliest return date will be on January 3 against the Miami Heat. Steve Kerr had earlier stated that he will be in the starting lineup when he returns. This means if Thompson doesn't start against the Heat, he might be unavailable until their next home game on January 9.

Will Klay Thompson help the Warriors on their quest to a championship?

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson is an outstanding two-way player and will be an incredible addition to their current lineup. From footage released, he still has his shooting stroke, which means opposition defenses will have one more person to worry about on the perimeter.

The bottom line is if Klay Thompson plays half as well as his former self before the injuries, the Warriors will be one of the most dangerous teams in the league. They already have the best defense so far, and adding Klay to the mix will undoubtedly shore up their ability to stop opponents.

Watching the Splash Brothers hoop again will be the perfect New Year's gift for their fans. The bulk of the three-point shooting load has been on Stephen Curry, and defenses are starting to collapse on him whenever he touches the ball. With another elite-level perimeter shooter in the lineup, Steph will face fewer double or triple-teamzls.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the 2017-18 season, Klay Thompson averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc on 7.7 attempts per game. Although he is not expected to be as effective in the early days of his return, those numbers are an idea of how much of a contributor he can be to the team.

Edited by Parimal