"First turn your hat around" - Colin Cowherd continues dissing JJ Redick over 'backward hat theory'

FS1's Colin Cowherd recently called out former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick for sporting a backward hat amid his pursuit of the LA Lakers' coaching position. After eliciting a response from Redick and his podcast co-host, Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, Cowherd doubled down on his stance.

Cowherd has long been an outspoken critic of people wearing backward hats in professional settings, regularly bringing it up on his show "The Herd."

So, Cowherd took exception with Redick donning a backward cap during the latest episode of his and James' "Mind the Game" podcast.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Tuesday's edition of his show, the 60-year-old noted that Redick's attire detracted from the quality of the podcast. His critique came despite the podcast's reputation as one of the best in-depth basketball shows.

"I didn't hear a word LeBron said. I couldn't stop staring at the hat," Cowherd said. "JJ Redick is going for NBA head coaching jobs. He looks like a guy that's gonna move my couch. Didn't like it.'"

Expand Tweet

Seemingly to Cowherd's surprise, Redick and James both responded to the clip on X/Twitter. Redick simply tweeted, "LOL," while James pointed out other examples of prominent basketball figures wearing backward hats, including Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd.

"I wonder if these two are ok. They have damn good jobs, I believe," James said.

Expand Tweet

However, Cowherd didn't back down, asserting that the issue of backward hat-wearing is so critical that there needs to be a "national dialogue" about it. He added that wearing backward hats at work is a slippery slope which could lead to even less professional summer attire becoming the societal norm.

"We can't just keep lowering our standards, or pretty soon, hat on backward becomes flip-flops and board shorts to work," Cowherd said.

"If I have to be the mean guy that has to start the national dialogue on standards, so be it. … Standards are standards. If not me, then who raises this serious issue? ... To turn your life around, you first have to turn your hat around."

Expand Tweet

Despite backward hat criticism, Cowherd says he is fan of JJ Redick

Colin Cowherd may be vehemently against JJ Redick's fashion choices. Nonetheless, he continues to reiterate his fandom of Redick.

On Tuesday, Cowherd noted that he regularly listens to Redick and LeBron James' podcast, calling it "damn sharp." He added that James chose Redick as a co-host due to his high basketball IQ. Cowherd even proclaimed that Redick is "going to be a high-level executive or coach."

Likewise, on Wednesday, Cowherd defended Redick's chances of successfully transitioning from broadcasting to coaching. He used Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr as an example of someone that Redick can follow in the footsteps of.

Cowherd concluded by saying "JJ Redick's got a great future." Thus, it appears all Redick has to do to win over the veteran media analyst completely is adjust his headwear.