"First White American to be draft #1 since 1976" - NBA fans hyped as Cooper Flagg reportedly inches closer to securing No. 1 pick in 2025 draft 

NCAA star Cooper Flagg is projected to be the number-one pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA draft. Flagg is playing in his freshman year with the Duke Blue Devils. He's arguably the best college player in the country, averaging 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

ESPN's NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony explained why Flagg is likely to be the top pick of the 2025 draft. The Blue Devils star is a well-rounded player with a high basketball IQ. Givony also pointed out how he knows exactly what to do when he has the ball in his hands.

"He's emerged as the best player in college basketball," Givony said. "...And he's doing it at 18 years old, which is mindblowing when you look at how advanced his feel for the game is, how hard he plays and all the many ways that he impacts winning on both ends of the floor.

Fans on social media have looked on in awe at Flagg's success in the NCAA.

Here's what some fans had to say on X/Twitter:

"First White American to be draft #1 since 1976," one fan pointed out.

"Wizards, pelicans, jazz, hornets, possibly others futures about to flip in an instance come late June," a fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Nah he’s legit. Even if he’s not a superstar at minimum he’ll be like Andrew Wiggins," one fan said.

"It sounds like Copper Flagg is really making a name for himself as the potential top pick for the 2025 NBA Draft! His rise to the top spot is impressive," another fan added.

"Cooper is a generational talent," one fan said.

"He could change the entire course of Washington basketball," another fan wrote.

Which NBA team could Cooper Flagg end up on?

NCAA Basketball: Stanford at Duke - Source: Imagn

Cooper Flagg has undeniably proven himself to be worthy of the top pick in the 2025 draft. While many anticipate his eventual debut in the league, some might wonder which team he could end up in. According to multiple sources, the Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors have a guaranteed top five pick in the draft.

With that in mind, here's a breakdown of what Flagg would look like with each of the five teams. If the Wizards secure Cooper in the draft, there's a chance that things could turn around for them with a new tandem between the college basketball star and Jordan Poole.

Considering the Pelicans don't let go of Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson, adding Cooper Flagg to the equation could spell trouble for the NBA. A healthy Ingram and Williamson mixed with Flagg seems like a deadly trio.

Now if Flagg ends up in the hands of the Hornets, the Duke Blue Devils star could form a young and scary trio with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Charlotte might become the team to watch with three up-and-coming stars running the show.

As for the Jazz and Raptors, Cooper Flagg has the opportunity to become the main star of those teams. While it wouldn't guarantee immediate success in the NBA, at least he would have the opportunity to prove he's capable of leading a team on his own.

Whichever team Flagg ends up in, it seems like the NCAA star wins either way.

