Five-time champion Dennis Rodman, sporting girlfriend's face tattoo on his a**, got the cops called on him while grocery shopping

NBA legend Dennis Rodman is living the life with girlfriend Emily Weaver, who is more popularly known as Yella Yella. The two have been spotted in some random places just enjoying each other’s company.

Recently, they went grocery shopping. The five-time champ’s famously boundless energy was in full force as they went inside the store. He stunned some of the shoppers when he bellowed in a deep voice,

“Are we ready?

“Yes, Sir! To love someone, yes!!! Cut the bulls**t”

Rodman strode with wide steps as Yella Yella tried to keep up. While doing all this, some of the people inside the store might have been alarmed by the shouting. Those who didn’t recognize him probably reported the incident to the management.

The former Chicago Bulls power forward seemed to have calmed down minutes later as he was talking to someone. He explained that he’s just happy and proud that he’s with someone he loves, which is why he had her face inked to his right cheek.

From out of nowhere, he was bursting with energy again and sang something unrecognizable. Minutes later, a few cops came to talk to them. Dennis Rodman protested that he wasn’t doing anything. Yella Yella talked to the camera man telling him that they were getting kicked out of a grocery store.

While the conversation between Rodman, his girlfriend and the police went well, Yella Yella asked her boyfriend that they leave town quickly. The cops explained to them that a few complained of the noise they were making but that nobody was in trouble.

Things ended well as someone who might have been the store manager or owner came out to talk to Dennis Rodman. Yella Yella explained that the management/owners wanted them to stay.

The couple capped off their bizarre shopping experience in the parking lot. Rodman’s girlfriend dropped a watermelon, which splattered into pieces. Unmindful that it fell to the ground, Yella Yella picked up a couple of slices and fed the Detroit Pistons legend, who ate it with gusto.

Dennis Rodman has a tattoo of himself and his girlfriend on his behind

A few months ago, Dennis Rodman declared his love for Yella Yella by inking her face into his right cheek courtesy of Van Johnson. The girlfriend told reporters later that she never knew what Rodman wanted but only hoped it would look good.

Recently, the seven-time NBA rebounding champ posted on Instagram that he has a new tattoo on a more sensitive part. The new ink has the couple’s faces on his a**. He captioned the post with:

“Always By My Side”

Dennis Rodman explained why he did the tattoo:

“This is my last dance with a woman. I thank her for loving me the way I am, and that’s why I did it for her.”

