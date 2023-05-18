"Fix the problem": Boston Celtics fans call out Joe Mazzulla for 'lack of urgency' excuse in NBA Conference Final loss against Miami Heat

The Miami Heat needed one big quarter to rally and then hold off the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami's 46-25 edge in the third quarter overcame Boston's 66-57 halftime lead to turn the game around.

The Celtics' rookie head coah Joe Mazzulla told the media that Boston won three quarters and lost one as it dropped its sense of urgency.

Boston Celtics fans quickly ripped him for his statement:

"ITS YOUR JOB TO INSTILL THAT SENSE OF URGENCY. FIX THE PROBLEM"

Apollo Solace @ApolloSolace @JaredWeissNBA ITS YOUR JOB TO INSTILL THAT SENSE OF URGENCY. FIX THE PROBLEM @JaredWeissNBA ITS YOUR JOB TO INSTILL THAT SENSE OF URGENCY. FIX THE PROBLEM

MrC @MrCpdx77 @JaredWeissNBA Can’t believe he says these things with a straight face @JaredWeissNBA Can’t believe he says these things with a straight face

dehass @ryandehass @JaredWeissNBA someone gotta ask him why he let brown do whatever he wanted on the court while Tatum was out there not getting touches in crunch time @JaredWeissNBA someone gotta ask him why he let brown do whatever he wanted on the court while Tatum was out there not getting touches in crunch time

D.J. ☘️ @iMAJESTiC_ @JaredWeissNBA Lmao we ain't winning a championship with him he's not ready man @JaredWeissNBA Lmao we ain't winning a championship with him he's not ready man

Waddled Away @waddled_away @JaredWeissNBA This team has been to the ECF 5 fucking times, this can’t fucking happen anymore. Just no championship mentality with this squad. If this team had a hint of Jimmy’s mentality we’d be lifting the trophy this year. @JaredWeissNBA This team has been to the ECF 5 fucking times, this can’t fucking happen anymore. Just no championship mentality with this squad. If this team had a hint of Jimmy’s mentality we’d be lifting the trophy this year.

Tonya ☘️ @TBreezy841 @JaredWeissNBA If we lose this series I hope he’s the next coach to get fired @JaredWeissNBA If we lose this series I hope he’s the next coach to get fired

Joe Mazzulla was elevated to interim head coach on September 22 after Ime Udoka was previously suspended for conduct that transgressed organizational rules and decorum. Boston removed the interim tag on February 16 after guiding the Celtics to an NBA-best 42-17 record leading into the All-Star break.

Starting point guard Marcus Smart and veteran center lauded Mazzulla for making the necessary changes in their semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The coach re-inserted center Rob Williams into the starting unit to replace guard Derrick White.

Williams' presence gave the Boston Celtics much needed size and rim protection against Joel Embiid. The move allowed them to overcome a 3-2 series deficit to move on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Before the adjustment, Joe Mazzulla was ripped by critics, who felt that he was out of his depth in the playoffs. Smart even called the criticism "right" as the Celtics played on their heels against the imposing Embiid.

The conference finals will be the former assistant's biggest head-coaching test. He is going up against Erik Spoelstra, who is considered by many to be the best in the NBA today.

Spoelstra has made all the right calls and strategies in leading the Miami Heat to two straight series upsets in the playoffs. They dispatched the Milwaukee Bucks in five games and then eliminated the New York Knicks in six despite being the eighth seed.

Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics have now lost home-court advantage to the Heat after losing Game 1. The coach emphasized that dropping their sense of urgency was their biggest mistake.

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA Joe Mazzulla: “We won three out of the four quarters. We lost one quarter because we dropped that sense of urgency….You can’t just think what you did in the past is good enough.” Joe Mazzulla: “We won three out of the four quarters. We lost one quarter because we dropped that sense of urgency….You can’t just think what you did in the past is good enough.”

If they can't be more purposeful and determined in Game 2, the Eastern conference finals could be over sooner than many expected.

Joe Mazzulla has to get Jayson Tatum more involved in the fourth quarter for the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum erupted for 51 points to close out the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7. He also had a scintillating fourth quarter in Game 6 to carry the Boston Celtics to a do-or-die thriller.

Tatum had 18 points after the first half and then added 12 in the third quarter. He couldn't even attempt one shot in the pivotal period as the Celtics desperately tried to win Game 1.

The All-Star forward was effectively kept out of the action by the defensive strategy of Erik Spoelstra. When Tatum finally had the ball, he also committed two crucial turnovers late in the game.

Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics' coaching staff partly lost Game 1 because they couldn't adjust in time to Miami's surprise. If they can't be on their toes and adapt on the fly, the Heat could ruin their aspirations of returning to the NBA finals.

