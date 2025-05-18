"Fixing it for the Knicks again": Fans at odds as NBA makes major decision on uniforms for final rounds

For the first time in 25 years, the New York Knicks will be back in the Eastern Conference finals.

Notably, it will happen against the same team they last faced in that stage: the Indiana Pacers.

This series will have a throwback vibe, and it's only fitting that Reggie Miller will call the game in TNT's final series before their current deal with the league expires.

Maybe that's why the NBA wants this series to have a classic look. According to a report by Pacers beat writer Dustin Dopirak, the league won't allow the Pacers to wear their City Edition uniforms. Further, it mandated all teams to wear only their core uniforms from now on.

While this shouldn't be much of a story, the Pacers went 4–1 with their City Edition uniforms in the first two rounds, and they wanted to keep wearing them as a lucky charm.

It didn't take long before the fans took to X to complain about this with conspiracy theories.

"NBA really not wanting the Pacers to advance," one fan tweeted.

Others think the team should have the final say in this decision.

"All the more reason the Pacers should rebrand to the current city design. @NBA always gonna NBA," one fan tweeted.

"Still weird that it’s not up to the teams?" Another tweeted.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns snubbed Stephen A. Smith after unflattering Knicks prediction

The Knicks shocked the world by taking down the Boston Celtics in just six games.

The Celtics swept them in the regular season. The Knicks had struggled against winning teams all season long. Even a diehard Knicks fan like Stephen A. Smith chose the Celtics to beat them.

Notably, it seems like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns didn't care for that prediction, and they even refused to acknowledge him after Game 6.

"Jalen Brunson came up to me and said, 'I have nothing to say to you,'" Smith reported. "Karl-Anthony Towns said, 'You picked the wrong team,' because I picked Boston before the series began. I, like everybody else in America, changed my mind when they won Games 1 and 2 in Boston. There wasn't anybody picking [against] Boston outside of New York Knick fans."

The Knicks have proved their doubters wrong many times, and they're now just four wins away from returning to the biggest stage for the first time in decades.

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More