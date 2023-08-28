“Flagrantly ignorant” – Stephen A. Smith flames Noah Lyles for his outrageous comment on NBA World Champions

Stephen A. Smith had some words for Noah Lyles. Earlier this week after winning three gold medals at the World Athletics Championship, USA track and field star Lyles took a swipe at NBA players saying his title was more impressive than the so-called World Championship seen on NBA title-winning team hats and shirts.

Lyles maintained that the track and field world championships were a true test of the world’s best. He can claim he is truly the best in the world.

“World championship of what? The United States?” Lyles said with a sarcastic tone.

Many in the basketball realm had some issues with the fastest man in the world’s comments. ESPN’s NBA commentator Smith was one of those critics.

“He came across as flagrantly ignorant. And that needs to be said,” Smith said. “Almost a third of the players are from around the world. One could easily argue that NBA players compete more against international competition than he does.”

Smith did give Lyles some props before continuing his disagreement. He praised the American sprinter for winning for the US.

“Congratulations to your greatness and continuing to represent this country in the way that you do. Major props to you,” Smith said.

How many international players are in the NBA? Stephen A. Smith brings facts

Smith went on to throw down some facts and stats to dismantle Lyles’ point. He began by listing off some of the best players in the league and pointing out how they are not American-born.

“The NBA has established itself as a global iconic brand. Arguably the best player in the game right now is Nikola Jokic and he is from Serbia. You got guys from Slovenia like Luka Doncic. Giannis Antetokounmpo, where is he from? Greece,” Smith said.

The boisterous Smith did not stop there. He also went on to prove of just how global the NBA is today.

“According to a NBA news release posted last October, the NBA features 120 players from 40 countries and six continents. That is for last season and its increased now. How is that not global? How is that not the world champion?” Smith said.

Much like the best American players and athletes in Olympic sports often leave for the superior pro leagues of Europe, basketball players do the same to play in the NBA.

“The best players from around the world descend upon America to join the National Basketball Association. Of the 450 players, nearly a third are international players,” Smith said. “They want to come to the NBA because it is the best basketball league on the planet.”

So perhaps the NBA title winners can call themselves world champions after all. Some NBA players will get a chance to call themselves world champs in a new way as they represent their countries in the FIBA World Cup that is ongoing in Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia right now.

