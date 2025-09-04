"Flat-out wrong" - Clippers shut down claims accusing Steve Ballmer of orchestrating $28M deal with Kawhi Leonard

The NBA community is abuzz with the allegations that LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard signed a $28 million deal for a &quot;no-show job,&quot; supposedly circumventing the league's salary cap. Now, Leonard's team has released a statement on these claims.On Wednesday, NBA insider Shams Charania posted a screenshot of the Clippers' official statement, which came to the defense of Leonard and team owner Steve Ballmer.&quot;Neither Steve nor the Clippers organization had any oversight of Kawhi's independent endorsement agreement with Aspiration,&quot; the statement read. &quot;To say otherwise is flat-out wrong.&quot;According to the statement, Ballmer had agreed to invest in Aspiration (which was reportedly a &quot;green&quot; financial services company) because its co-founders gave the impression that they were &quot;committed to doing right by their customers while protecting the environment.&quot;The Clippers' statement went on to detail some questionable activity on the part of Aspiration.&quot;After a long campaign of market manipulation, which defrauded not only Steve but numerous other investors and sports teams, Aspiration filed for bankruptcy,&quot; the statement added. &quot;Its co-founder, Joseph Sanberg, recently pleaded guilty to a $243 million fraud.&quot;After claiming that there was nothing &quot;untoward&quot; about players signing endorsements with their team's sponsors, the statement concluded by saying that the Clippers organization respects the NBA's rules.The final sentence read: &quot;The Clippers will also continue to cooperate with law enforcement in its investigation into Aspiration's blatantly fraudulent activity.&quot;Though the Clippers and their team owner have denied wrongdoing, pundits will continue to pick apart this case until the NBA reaches a ruling.Podcaster who alleged Clippers wrongdoing hints that he'll go after Jalen Brunson next: &quot;That's a pretty good deal for the Knicks&quot;Meanwhile, the podcaster who jumpstarted the conversation into the Clippers case has hinted at his next blockbuster subject.In an appearance on &quot;The Dan Patrick Show,&quot; Pablo Torre was asked by host Dan Patrick if there was anything to the New York Knicks' signing of Jalen Brunson. Torre responded by hinting that he was, at the very least, interested in that situation.&quot;How he arrived at the Knicks...this is where I will have to defer to the reporting that I may or may not do on this,&quot; Torre told Patrick. &quot;Certainly, it was interesting. That's a pretty good deal for the Knicks.&quot;Torre then caught himself and, when prodded by Patrick, said that he'd already given &quot;a bit of a tease.&quot;