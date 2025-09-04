  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Flat-out wrong" - Clippers shut down claims accusing Steve Ballmer of orchestrating $28M deal with Kawhi Leonard

"Flat-out wrong" - Clippers shut down claims accusing Steve Ballmer of orchestrating $28M deal with Kawhi Leonard

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Published Sep 04, 2025 02:01 GMT
Los Angeles Clippers Introduce Kawhi Leonard &amp; Paul George - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Clippers Introduce Kawhi Leonard & Paul George - Source: Getty

The NBA community is abuzz with the allegations that LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard signed a $28 million deal for a "no-show job," supposedly circumventing the league's salary cap. Now, Leonard's team has released a statement on these claims.

Ad

On Wednesday, NBA insider Shams Charania posted a screenshot of the Clippers' official statement, which came to the defense of Leonard and team owner Steve Ballmer.

"Neither Steve nor the Clippers organization had any oversight of Kawhi's independent endorsement agreement with Aspiration," the statement read. "To say otherwise is flat-out wrong."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

According to the statement, Ballmer had agreed to invest in Aspiration (which was reportedly a "green" financial services company) because its co-founders gave the impression that they were "committed to doing right by their customers while protecting the environment."

The Clippers' statement went on to detail some questionable activity on the part of Aspiration.

"After a long campaign of market manipulation, which defrauded not only Steve but numerous other investors and sports teams, Aspiration filed for bankruptcy," the statement added. "Its co-founder, Joseph Sanberg, recently pleaded guilty to a $243 million fraud."
Ad

After claiming that there was nothing "untoward" about players signing endorsements with their team's sponsors, the statement concluded by saying that the Clippers organization respects the NBA's rules.

The final sentence read: "The Clippers will also continue to cooperate with law enforcement in its investigation into Aspiration's blatantly fraudulent activity."

Though the Clippers and their team owner have denied wrongdoing, pundits will continue to pick apart this case until the NBA reaches a ruling.

Ad

Podcaster who alleged Clippers wrongdoing hints that he'll go after Jalen Brunson next: "That's a pretty good deal for the Knicks"

Meanwhile, the podcaster who jumpstarted the conversation into the Clippers case has hinted at his next blockbuster subject.

In an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," Pablo Torre was asked by host Dan Patrick if there was anything to the New York Knicks' signing of Jalen Brunson. Torre responded by hinting that he was, at the very least, interested in that situation.

Ad
"How he arrived at the Knicks...this is where I will have to defer to the reporting that I may or may not do on this," Torre told Patrick. "Certainly, it was interesting. That's a pretty good deal for the Knicks."

Torre then caught himself and, when prodded by Patrick, said that he'd already given "a bit of a tease."

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications