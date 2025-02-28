Flattered Luka Doncic gives honest reaction on his mural with Kobe Bryant: "I gotta check it out, next thing"

Luka Doncic was honest when asked about his mural with LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. The star forward was part of one of the most shocking trades from this year, one that saw him leave the Dallas Mavericks for the LA franchise.

Doncic had a solid night in Thursday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 26-year-old recorded 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists en route to a 111-102 victory.

After the game, Doncic was asked about his mural with Kobe Bryant.

“It’s unbelievable, you know it was after I was here maybe three-four days, already a mural with Kobe," Doncic said. "You know how much I admire him. So, next thing I gotta go check it out for sure.”

Check out the mural below:

“I’m playing horrible”: Luka Doncic makes honest admission about recent play with Lakers

Luka Doncic hasn't been playing up to his usual levels since he was traded to the LA Lakers. Before being traded, the Slovenian had made 22 appearances for the Mavericks, averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists. Since the trade, he has made six appearances for the Lakers, averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Doncic made a circus 3-pointer against the Timberwolves after missing all eight of his previous 3-point attempts. After the game, he opened up about his recent struggles, saying:

“It’s crazy. I can’t make a normal shot and I make that shot. At this point, it’s who I am. I gotta work on that. Easy shots, gotta knock them down. I’m playing horrible, so I gotta get back to it.”

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic explained that finding his rhythm has been a big challenge for him. This is understandable, considering he spent nearly two months on the sidelines after picking up a calf injury during Dallas’ Christmas Day matchup. Despite his struggles, the Lakers have managed to stay afloat and are 4-2 since trading for Doncic.

The five-time NBA All-Star hasn't been at his best, but his gravity still opens up the floor for the rest of his team. Furthermore, when he isn’t lighting it up, he still contributes with his excellent playmaking.

Hopefully for Lakers fans, Luka Doncic can find his footing and help deliver on the title hopes that the city of LA has placed on him. It'll be interesting to see what else Doncic has in store as he slowly finds his footing in LA.

