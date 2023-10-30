"Flavor Flav put a curse on yall": NBA fans roast Damian Lillard for a scoreless first half vs. Hawks

To the surprise of many, Damian Lillard was nowhere to be found on Sunday night when the Milwaukee Bucks went up against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks had a strong showing as they established a dominant 21-point lead against the Bucks in the first half. What was even more surprising is the fact that "Dame Time" had no answer and couldn't help his new buddy Giannis Antetokounmpo to try to make a comeback.

Lillard went scoreless and missed all eight of his shots in the first two quarters. Fans weren't pleased with his performance and roasted him on social media for a poor outing. Here's what some fans had to say on X:

"Flavor Flav put a curse on yall."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"He doing a Tony Snell impersonation."

Expand Tweet

"Ran from the grind."

Expand Tweet

"Used all their Illuminati magic to beat the sixers."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"You know what's even worse about bad offensive games from players like Dame they suck on defense so it's not like they'll be contributing on that end either."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Damian Lillard fails to activate "Dame Time"

Philadelphia 76ers v Milwaukee Bucks

Since Damian Lillard's trade to the Milwaukee Bucks, fans have been eagerly anticipating "Dame Time" to help Giannis Antetokounmpo bring home another championship this season. Lillard is one of the most lethal scorers today which makes the Bucks a more formidable team this year.

Despite a closely contested game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Lillard asserted his star status, scoring an impressive 39 points. However, in the first half of the game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night, Lillard's performance took a sharp downturn.

During the initial two-quarters of the game, the 33-year-old delivered one of the most lackluster showings in his career, failing to score any points against the Hawks. He missed all five of his three-point attempts and all eight of his total shots. In the second half, he managed to score six points but never really found his rhythm. Fans are now concerned if this would become a regular occurrence.

But in all fairness, all NBA players, even superstars, have their off nights. Damian Lillard is just going through one of those days and will surely bounce back in the days to come.